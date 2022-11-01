Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Guitar World Magazine
Reverb reveals the best-selling guitars of 2022
As is tradition, online gear retailer Reverb has published its annual list of best-selling electric guitars and acoustic guitars, revealing the top 20 six-strings that have dominated sales throughout the past 12 months. The biggest takeaway from the 2022 list is that, though it was deemed a controversial creation when...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Willow Smith wield a Jackson V to spontaneously riff Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It)
The guitar star swapped out her prized Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature for a Pro KVTMG King V in order to salute one of her biggest inspirations mid-gig It comes with the territory that, as guitar players, we often succumb to an overwhelming urge to jam our favorite riffs and solos. Whether players are rehearsing in their rooms or sound-checking on stage, those familiar fretboard frolics are almost too good to refuse.
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen”
The Black Label Society axeman revealed the biggest challenges he's faced preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows – and how using Dimebag’s gear will help his cause. Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai and Zakk Wylde pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix by unleashing fretboard fury on Voodoo Child
With their signature guitars in hand, the two titans treated attendees of the 2017 Vai Academy to one of the most explosive Voodoo Child covers of all time. In 2016, Steve Vai conceived Generation Axe – a supergroup to end all supergroups, for which he tapped some of the decade’s most proficient electric guitar heroes to join him on a North American tour that promised a “unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players”.
Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Tested How Well They Know Each Other, And Honestly, I'm Pretty Impressed With The Results
I'd give anything to listen to Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood do karaoke together.
As He Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie Still Gets Teens and Grandmas Dancing
Lionel Richie is that rare artist who, when his music comes on at a family cookout, he’ll have your mama, your grandma and your TikTok-lovin’ niece all dancin’ on the ceiling (assuming there’s a ceiling to your cookout). He’s a force in entertainment and, though he’s 73 years young, Richie won’t or “Can’t Slow Down” anytime soon! Sorry for the ’80s-era pun, but that album sold 20 million copies on the strength of five hit singles, including the juggernauts “Hello,” “Runnin’ With the Night,” and “All Night Long (All Night).” When “Can’t Slow Down” was released in 1983, Richie was already...
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar says Alex Van Halen won't return his calls regarding an Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen frontman remarked in an interview that while he made peace with Eddie Van Halen before his death, he has not yet done so with his brother. In the past year, rumors have swirled relating to a potential tribute concert or tour honoring late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine
D’Angelico rolls out stripped-down Excel Tour Collection semi-hollows, featuring PAF-voiced Supro pickups
The new stable of workhorse semi-acoustics intends to nail the needs of the touring musician. D’Angelico may be famed for its big and boxy jazz guitars, but its new Excel Tour Collection – featuring a stripped-back aesthetic and custom Supro pickups – looks like it will have far wider appeal.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the soloing secrets of 5 of the great British blues guitarists
The aim of this feature is to focus on many of the concepts employed by five of Great Britain’s best-loved blues guitar players from a hugely important time in contemporary music. The so-called British Invasion of the American charts was a cultural phenomenon that kicked off in the early...
Guitar World Magazine
Ally Venable: “What got me into the blues was discovering Stevie Ray Vaughan – that turned my whole world upside down”
Deep from the heart of Texas, Les Paul-wielding songwriter Ally Venable is doing her best to carry the torch as a guitar hero for the modern age. With music steeped in blues tradition, and tinged with touches of Zeppelin-cool-meets-Stevie Ray Vaughan-mysterious, over one EP and four full-length records, Venable has picked up a destructive head of steam.
Guitar World Magazine
Kurt Cobain-signed 1973 Fender Mustang – which he smashed onstage in 1989 – goes up for auction
The signed guitar was later exchanged for a Gibson SG, after Cobain's guitar-smashing antics left him without a guitar to play for Nirvana's gigs. A 1973 Fender Mustang that was once owned, played and smashed onstage by Kurt Cobain in the late 1980s has hit the auction block at Julien’s Auctions.
Harry Belafonte, the King of Calypso Before Conquering Hollywood, ‘Jumps in the Line’ for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Recognition
After arriving late to the launch party for actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 2001 Jamaican Film and Music Festival, I nervously stepped out of the elevator and into one of those fancy New York parties, hoping to see someone I recognized. And I did: In front of me was Harry Belafonte, flashing his dazzling, movie-star smile. Upon noticing me there on my own, he chivalrously took a step back and extended his arm. I slid mine through his and, with the entire place watching (Yay, me!), the handsome star escorted me down a clear, spiral staircase and into the ballroom. Then...
Guitar World Magazine
Bob Weir: “I’ve pretty much abandoned signal processing. The guitar itself has such variety to offer and it’s so much more elemental”
Bob Weir and company take classic Grateful Dead songs to bold new places on Live in Colorado, his first live album with the Wolf Bros. Also up for discussion? How he and Jerry Garcia dealt with stage fright. Bob Weir is ridiculously busy at age 74. The founding member and...
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8-string review
With its incredibly fast and comfortable playability and impressive variety of electric and acoustic tones, the Music Man Majesty 8-String makes an ideal main instrument for players seeking unlimited expressive range. Pros. +. Harmonically complex electric tones and superb piezo tones. +. Push/push engages an active preamp with up to...
Guitar World Magazine
Måneskin – plus SRV, Dimebag and the 30 greatest Texas guitarists of all time – only in the new Guitar World
Plus! John Petrucci goes solo, GA-20's massive blues, Dead Cross, a new Dimebag lesson, Steve Miller and more. In terms of geographical size, Texas is pretty much a pipsqueak compared to, say, Alaska. (For those keeping score, Alaska accounts for 665,384 square miles versus Texas’ total area of 268,596 square miles.)
Guitar World Magazine
Guitars signed by Dave Grohl, Nile Rodgers, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Krist Novoselic and more to be auctioned in honor of Taylor Hawkins
Julien's Auctions is having one heck of a sale next weekend (November 11 - November 13). Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Guitar World Magazine
Jasper Høiby: 5 perfect jazz basslines you should hear
The Danish double bassist on what you can learn from John Coltrane, Jimmy Garrison and the Middle Eastern sounds of Avishai Cohen. Very much part of Europe’s fine double bass lineage, alongside the likes of Eberhard Weber, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen and Dave Holland, Danish bassist Jasper Høiby has forged an impeccable career as both a leader and sideman in jazz.
Guitar World Magazine
Breedlove announces new mid-priced Organic Pro range of acoustic guitars
Breedlove has announced an extensive new range of Organic Pro acoustic guitars. Overall, the 15-strong collection aims to take lessons learned – not to mention premium features – from the Oregon company's Custom Shop builds, and bring them to players with smaller budgets. Jackson is an Associate Editor...
