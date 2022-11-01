ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Guitar World Magazine

Reverb reveals the best-selling guitars of 2022

As is tradition, online gear retailer Reverb has published its annual list of best-selling electric guitars and acoustic guitars, revealing the top 20 six-strings that have dominated sales throughout the past 12 months. The biggest takeaway from the 2022 list is that, though it was deemed a controversial creation when...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Willow Smith wield a Jackson V to spontaneously riff Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It)

The guitar star swapped out her prized Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature for a Pro KVTMG King V in order to salute one of her biggest inspirations mid-gig It comes with the territory that, as guitar players, we often succumb to an overwhelming urge to jam our favorite riffs and solos. Whether players are rehearsing in their rooms or sound-checking on stage, those familiar fretboard frolics are almost too good to refuse.
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen”

The Black Label Society axeman revealed the biggest challenges he's faced preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows – and how using Dimebag’s gear will help his cause. Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai and Zakk Wylde pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix by unleashing fretboard fury on Voodoo Child

With their signature guitars in hand, the two titans treated attendees of the 2017 Vai Academy to one of the most explosive Voodoo Child covers of all time. In 2016, Steve Vai conceived Generation Axe – a supergroup to end all supergroups, for which he tapped some of the decade’s most proficient electric guitar heroes to join him on a North American tour that promised a “unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players”.
Variety

As He Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie Still Gets Teens and Grandmas Dancing

Lionel Richie is that rare artist who, when his music comes on at a family cookout, he’ll have your mama, your grandma and your TikTok-lovin’ niece all dancin’ on the ceiling (assuming there’s a ceiling to your cookout). He’s a force in entertainment and, though he’s 73 years young, Richie won’t or “Can’t Slow Down” anytime soon! Sorry for the ’80s-era pun, but that album sold 20 million copies on the strength of five hit singles, including the juggernauts “Hello,” “Runnin’ With the Night,” and “All Night Long (All Night).” When “Can’t Slow Down” was released in 1983, Richie was already...
ALABAMA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the soloing secrets of 5 of the great British blues guitarists

The aim of this feature is to focus on many of the concepts employed by five of Great Britain’s best-loved blues guitar players from a hugely important time in contemporary music. The so-called British Invasion of the American charts was a cultural phenomenon that kicked off in the early...
Guitar World Magazine

Ally Venable: “What got me into the blues was discovering Stevie Ray Vaughan – that turned my whole world upside down”

Deep from the heart of Texas, Les Paul-wielding songwriter Ally Venable is doing her best to carry the torch as a guitar hero for the modern age. With music steeped in blues tradition, and tinged with touches of Zeppelin-cool-meets-Stevie Ray Vaughan-mysterious, over one EP and four full-length records, Venable has picked up a destructive head of steam.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Harry Belafonte, the King of Calypso Before Conquering Hollywood, ‘Jumps in the Line’ for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Recognition

After arriving late to the launch party for actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 2001 Jamaican Film and Music Festival, I nervously stepped out of the elevator and into one of those fancy New York parties, hoping to see someone I recognized. And I did: In front of me was Harry Belafonte, flashing his dazzling, movie-star smile. Upon noticing me there on my own, he chivalrously took a step back and extended his arm. I slid mine through his and, with the entire place watching (Yay, me!), the handsome star escorted me down a clear, spiral staircase and into the ballroom. Then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guitar World Magazine

Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8-string review

With its incredibly fast and comfortable playability and impressive variety of electric and acoustic tones, the Music Man Majesty 8-String makes an ideal main instrument for players seeking unlimited expressive range. Pros. +. Harmonically complex electric tones and superb piezo tones. +. Push/push engages an active preamp with up to...
Guitar World Magazine

Guitars signed by Dave Grohl, Nile Rodgers, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Krist Novoselic and more to be auctioned in honor of Taylor Hawkins

Julien's Auctions is having one heck of a sale next weekend (November 11 - November 13). Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Guitar World Magazine

Jasper Høiby: 5 perfect jazz basslines you should hear

The Danish double bassist on what you can learn from John Coltrane, Jimmy Garrison and the Middle Eastern sounds of Avishai Cohen. Very much part of Europe’s fine double bass lineage, alongside the likes of Eberhard Weber, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen and Dave Holland, Danish bassist Jasper Høiby has forged an impeccable career as both a leader and sideman in jazz.
Guitar World Magazine

Breedlove announces new mid-priced Organic Pro range of acoustic guitars

Breedlove has announced an extensive new range of Organic Pro acoustic guitars. Overall, the 15-strong collection aims to take lessons learned – not to mention premium features – from the Oregon company's Custom Shop builds, and bring them to players with smaller budgets. Jackson is an Associate Editor...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy