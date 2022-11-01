Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
NME
Henry Cavill fans think they’ve worked out why he quit ‘The Witcher’
The Witcher fans believe that they’ve found the reason why Henry Cavill decided to leave the Netflix series. On Saturday (October 29) Cavill announced he was stepping down as Geralt of Rivia after season three, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role for season four. In a post on...
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Popculture
Liam Hemsworth Speaks out After Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Decision
Liam Hemsworth has spoken out about being cast as The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia ahead of its fourth season. Netflix announced Saturday that Henry Cavill would depart the fantasy series after three seasons as the main character, with Hemsworth taking over the role. According to the actor, he is thrilled to be stepping into Geralt's shoes. "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote in an Oct. 29 Instagram post. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." Hemsworth is most famous for playing Gale in the Hunger Games franchise and recently worked on Arkansas, Killerman, and Isn't It Romantic.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
netflixjunkie.com
How the Usually Supportive Fans Reacted to Henry Cavill for Having THIS Nerdy Hobby During the Pandemic
When the world saw the toughest time in the Covid-19 pandemic, some people found their passions, some learned new skills, and some just rested and enjoyed their home time. While it was the toughest time for those who were used to working tirelessly because they had to stay home only, like Henry Cavill. While he was used to being busy with the immense amount of work, the pandemic gave him some time to think about what made him happy. Can you guess what would it be?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Why Did Henry Cavill Leave ‘The Witcher’?
The Witcher is starting to become just as dramatic as The Continent. This October, series star Henry Cavill announced that he would be stepping down as Geralt and passing his role onto Liam Hemsworth. If you know anything about the internet, you already know how this saga is unfolding: People are mad. It’s always shocking when a major star leaves an iconic role. But when it comes to Henry Cavill’s relationship with The Witcher, the writing has been on the wall for a while. As sad as it is to see Cavill go, the star has been hinting at his behind-the-scenes...
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
netflixjunkie.com
The Time When Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger Met With Superman Henry Cavill, To Give The Most Powerful Picture To The Internet
Henry Cavill is among the few A-listed stars Hollywood can certainly boast about. Not only has he charmed the industry with his red and blue cape, but he also made a separate place in fans’ hearts with his courteous personality. Furthermore, his physique is something even other celebrities consider an ideal body. Another such enduring entity is the Terminator jewel, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Just one generation apart, we can certainly classify both household celebrities as someone who has purely muscular bodies.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
GAMINGbible
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0