Jaguar buzz: South Alabama looking for record 7th win at Georgia Southern
WHAT: South Alabama (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern (5-3, 2-2) WHERE: Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Ga. TV: None (streaming via ESPN+) THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: If South Alabama can pick up its seventh victory of the year, which would set a program record and clinch a first-ever winning season.
Georgia Southern offers 2026 QB Cole Leinart, son of Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart
STATESBORO, Ga. — Warning. This story might make some Georgia Southern football fans feel really old. The Eagles have extended a scholarship offer to Class of 2026 quarterback Cole Leinart, son of 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
South Alabama’s ‘Brock-monster’ explains Halloween prank that terrified teammates
South Alabama defensive end Brock Higdon spends his Saturdays trying to terrorize opposing quarterbacks, but for one day put a scare into many of his teammates. Higdon, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Pelham, dressed up as one of the mannequins that stand in the lobby of the South Alabama football building, typically modeling the latest Jaguar uniforms. Last Friday morning, Higdon was involved in a classic Halloween prank, donning a full uniform, a black sweatsuit and a black mask to disguise his identity.
Jackson-Olin looking to spring upset at Center Point to open 6A playoffs
Jackson-Olin will be looking to upset eighth-ranked Center Point on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A state football playoffs. The 4-6 Mustangs earned the third seed from Region 5 with a 3-3 record while Center Point lost just once in nine games, finishing second to Clay-Chalkville in Region 6.
Saraland superintendent confirms team will be playing in 6A playoffs Friday night
Saraland City Schools superintendent Aaron Milner confirmed to AL.com on Wednesday afternoon that the Spartans football team would be playing in the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night. Saraland (9-1) will host Wetumpka (7-3) in the first round. Milner told the team the news Wednesday afternoon. The team’s eligibility hung...
Statesboro High School cancels football game, investigating Snapchat threat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro High School's football game against Jenkins has been canceled after both districts were made aware of a social media threat over Snapchat. According to officials, Bulloch County's and Savannah-Chatham County's school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game that was scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium.
ASWA Prep Rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams entering the 2022 playoffs?
There were no changes at the top of the final Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll of the 2022 season. The ASWA does not rank teams during the playoffs. The No. 1 teams entering the playoffs are Hoover (7A), Theodore (6A), UMS-Wright (5A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician Academy (AISA).
Private investigator in Saraland eligibility case adjusts findings in surprising affidavit
In an affidavit dated Monday, private investigator Eric Winberg clarifies several statements that could loom large in the case of Saraland’s football eligibility. Winberg said his investigation firm, Winberg, LLC, was hired by John Quinnelly Sr. to conduct surveillance on the residence of a Daphne family that had moved to Saraland. That family includes a 15-year-old star football player for the Spartans.
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama
At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
Chavers and Wiggins to bring gospel and country to The Averitt Center this Friday
An ‘Evening of Gospel and Country’ is a collaborative event, where friends Donald Chavers and Drew Wiggins will encourage and uplift people near and far. This event will be the first time both singers will perform on a stage in the city of Statesboro. It is scheduled to be held at The Emma Kelly Theater this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30pm.
City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager
Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix
I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
Small plane crashes in Statesboro neighborhood
Bulloch County public safety agencies responded around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 to a small plane crash in the city. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 5:26 pm to the the 200 block of Bruce Drive in the Cromartie subdivision in the City of Statesboro, Georgia. The...
Overnight: Heavy police presence at Shuman Elementary School in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was a heavy police presence late Thursday night at Shuman Elementary School in Savannah. Authorities blocked off a part of the school around 10 p.m. as the investigation unfolded. Details are scarce at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
New public bus system coming to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets. The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.
Amazon Air lands in Mobile, adding a high-speed link for shipments
An Amazon Air flight arrived at Mobile International Airport just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the start of regular service, making Mobile the first Alabama station on Amazon’s high-speed airborne cargo network. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Airport Authority, Amazon Air will operate daily between Mobile and...
5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
