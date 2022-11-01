Read full article on original website
Peacock Bringing Back Iconic Horror Franchise for Prequel Series
Peacock has revealed that it is bringing back an iconic horror franchise for a prequel series. According to Variety, the streamer will be the home of Crystal Lake, an "expanded prequel" series to Friday the 13th. The show is being written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller —who wrote the original Friday the 13th movie, kickstarting the franchise — will also serve as an executive producer.
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double
By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
TechRadar
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
EW.com
Matthew Perry reveals Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him in new movie
Matthew Perry keeps dropping bombshells while promoting his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (out now), but this latest one may break 17 Again fans' hearts. During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Perry revealed he recently wrote a script for a romantic...
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.
Gizmodo
Fast and Furious Star Sung Kang Just Made a Horror Movie
Fast and Furious fans would do just about anything for actor Sung Kang. Case in point, they were so vocal about how poorly his character, Han, was treated, they all but convinced the studio to bring Han back for F9. Now though, Kang might need those fans to support him in a new way—by seeing a movie he made.
'Avengers: Endgame' director blames 'corporate sociopathy' on Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping 'Batgirl'
Regarding "Batgirl," director Joe Russo said it's rare to see "something that high profile, that expensive ... murdered in such a way."
Avatar Is Back: Watch the New Trailer for The Way of Water
Watch: We've Been Saying Zoe Saldana's Name WRONG!. 20th Century Studios released the official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water on Nov. 2, and it's already making quite a splash. Set more than a decade after the Oscar-winning first installment, the film tells the story of the Sully family,...
