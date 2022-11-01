The state of Ohio is suing Dollar General, accusing them of being shady with their prices. Ohio Attorney General David Yost says that his office has received more than 10 complaints about the retailer that has more than 900 stores in the Buckeye State. Those complaints claim that Dollar General has consistently charged more at the register than what was listed on or near several products. The customers claim that the cashier refused to adjust the pricing in some of these situations even when the discrepancies were pointed out.

