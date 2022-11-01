Read full article on original website
Last days for early voting in Ohio
This Ohio voter guide has everything you need to know before casting your ballot either by mail or in-person during early voting or at the polls on Election Day.
BetMGM Ohio: $200 limited time pre-registration offer is now here
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The launch of Ohio online sports betting is closer than ever and you can click here to activate a brand-new BetMGM Ohio bonus...
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
Criticism of interest-rate hikes as a way to battle inflation misses the point
In Terry Capuano’s Oct. 23 letter to the editor (”Fed going about inflation fight the wrong way”), he bemoans the increased cost of purchasing financed items caused by the Federal Reserve’s raising of interest rates -- and thus, as he sees it, contributing to inflation. He did not mention the increased cost of many other products and services that go up as the higher cost of carrying debt by businesses is passed on to the consumer.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
newsnet5
As grocery prices surge in NE Ohio, Experts offer major ways to save and stretch your dollar
CLEVELAND — If you feel like you’re spending all your money at the grocery store, you’re not alone. Prices surged more than 11% from last year. Nearly every single food costs more money, according to the Consumer Price Index. Supply chain issues coupled with inflation have made...
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Cleveland.com news quiz: A proposed change to the Ohio Constitution would allow what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It seems there always is a proposal to change the Ohio Constitution. This week, Attorney General David Yost’s office approved a petition seeking to amend Article II. But what will it actually do?. That’s the first question of this week’s news quiz, a test of...
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
State of Ohio Suing Popular Dollar Store ‘Dollar General’
The state of Ohio is suing Dollar General, accusing them of being shady with their prices. Ohio Attorney General David Yost says that his office has received more than 10 complaints about the retailer that has more than 900 stores in the Buckeye State. Those complaints claim that Dollar General has consistently charged more at the register than what was listed on or near several products. The customers claim that the cashier refused to adjust the pricing in some of these situations even when the discrepancies were pointed out.
Winning Powerball numbers for $1.2 billion jackpot: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the massive $1.2 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money -- including two winners who hit $100,000. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Which Cuyahoga County grocery store is the cheapest? (The answer won’t surprise you) - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
A vexing question in the days before Nov. 8: Should the election for South Euclid Municipal Court judge count?
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Attorney Timothy Sterkel will be the only candidate for South Euclid Municipal Court judge appearing on the ballot here in Tuesday’s election, so there is no question about who will win. However, Rocky River Municipal Court Judge Brian Hagan has raised questions to local and...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reverses course on curbside leaf collection following backlash
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland will resume its traditional curbside leaf collection program on Nov. 14, Mayor Justin Bibb announced Friday, following backlash over his earlier directive to bag them. Residents in designated high-generation areas -- which comprise about one-third of the city -- must have their leaves raked to...
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing McKelvey Lake.
