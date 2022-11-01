ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 4

Related
Cleveland.com

Criticism of interest-rate hikes as a way to battle inflation misses the point

In Terry Capuano’s Oct. 23 letter to the editor (”Fed going about inflation fight the wrong way”), he bemoans the increased cost of purchasing financed items caused by the Federal Reserve’s raising of interest rates -- and thus, as he sees it, contributing to inflation. He did not mention the increased cost of many other products and services that go up as the higher cost of carrying debt by businesses is passed on to the consumer.
PARMA, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

State of Ohio Suing Popular Dollar Store ‘Dollar General’

The state of Ohio is suing Dollar General, accusing them of being shady with their prices. Ohio Attorney General David Yost says that his office has received more than 10 complaints about the retailer that has more than 900 stores in the Buckeye State. Those complaints claim that Dollar General has consistently charged more at the register than what was listed on or near several products. The customers claim that the cashier refused to adjust the pricing in some of these situations even when the discrepancies were pointed out.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Which Cuyahoga County grocery store is the cheapest? (The answer won’t surprise you) - Saving You Money

CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy