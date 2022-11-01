ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOTW: Carroll Chargers Football

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the state’s biggest class, Carroll earned their biggest win of the season last Friday with a 35-7 victory at Penn in the sectional semifinal.

After knocking off a perennial northern Indiana power, Carroll football earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Chargers have relied on several playmakers on both sides of the ball all season, especially on defense. Carroll has allowed an average of 7.5 points per game this season, including three shutouts this season.

Head coach Doug Dinan also crossed off a major milestone in the win at Penn, earning his 100th career victory.

For the second straight season, Carroll will face Warsaw on their home field with a sectional title on the line. Carroll knocked off Warsaw in a 36-0 shutout last year to earn their first sectional title since 2014. Kickoff between Carroll and Warsaw is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

