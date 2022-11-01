ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln senior citizens give gifts to children for Operation Christmas Child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fallbrook Assisted Living Facilities is sending gifts internationally for children who need them most. “Operation Christmas Child,” allows children in need to receive hygienic products and toys in countries affected by war and poverty. Fallbrook resident Shirley Wakeland says she’s enjoyed giving back to those in...
FALLBROOK, CA
klkntv.com

Nebraska organizations fill 40 backpacks for foster kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For children in the foster care system, change happens at the snap of a finger. Many have to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek safety. And in that rush, many personal items are left behind or shoved into a garbage...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Officer Hunk, newest member of Crete Police

CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete is welcoming the newest member of its police department, Officer Hunk. Hunk is a 1-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois and the only police dog in Crete. He came from Europe and was trained in the Czech language, so his handler in Crete gives commands in...
CRETE, NE
klkntv.com

Dinner and fundraiser thanks Lancaster County firefighters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser was held on Thursday to thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone was invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium. The firefighters enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, side...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Percussion show comes to Food Bank of Lincoln to ‘Stomp Out Hunger’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln was filled with steady beats Wednesday as the Lied Center presented “Stomp Out Hunger.”. Six dance studios participated in a two-week food drive, with some collecting donations for even longer. On Wednesday, the cast of “Stomp,” which is on...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

FDA recommends against using infant head shaping pillows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents of newborns, listen up. The popular infant head-shaping pillows are not FDA approved and they actually recommend not to use them. While the agency did not name any particular manufacturers it describes the pillows as having an “indent or hole in the center” that cradles an infant’s head while the child lies on its back.
klkntv.com

Prosecutors say Iowa students killed teacher over bad grade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two students accused of killing Iowa teacher Nohema Graber were motivated by a bad grade, according to a court document filed ahead of their trials. Prosecutors say Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were upset with Graber’s teaching methods and the fact that her class...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Thieves trick victim with pushpin plot

OMAHA, Neb. — Two crooks used a creative ploy to trap their victim. What they did should be a lesson for the rest of us to always be on our guard. Fortunately, cameras captured the suspects in this case — only KETV Crime Stoppers can show you the pictures.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy