Kids Free November in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Moms, a locally founded, digital media resource dedicated to highlighting all of the fun that Jacksonville has to offer announces all things free for kids in November.

These one-day, day trips are good for families - 5 kids in some venues and one paying adult - throughout November. The offer is only good for families and cannot be combine with other discounts or promotional offers. No coupon is necessary.

Fun stops include:

Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary - Free admission for two children ages three to 11 years with a general admission paying adult. This applies to daytime hours only. The Sanctuary is located on 1860 Starratt Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226.

Cummer Museum - Children under 12 can visit free with a general admission paying adult. Admission includes the gardens. The Cummer Museum is located on 829 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving - Five children can get a free single flight ticket with the purchase of a full-priced, adult five-flight package excluding Fridays and Saturdays. Flights must be scheduled. iFLY Indoor Skydiving is located on 10579 Brightman Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway - Children will get one free hour of unlimited arcade time with any race purchase between Monday and Thursday. Autobahn Indoor Speedway is located on 6601 Executive Park Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32216.

Durkeeville Historical Society - Five children12 and older can visit for free with one general admission paying adult. Children will also receive a free book. The Durkeeville Historical Society is located on 1293 West 19th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209.

Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens - Five free general admission tickets are available for children 12 and under with the purchase of one adult ticket which must be purchased online. The Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens is located on 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

King Pins Bowling Center - Five children ages three to 12 can play with an adult paying general admission. King Pins Bowling Center is located on 5310 Lenox Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205.

Kayak Amelia - Located between Little Talbot Island and Big Talbot Island across from Boneyard Beach, children under 14 can enjoy a free eco-tour or equipment rental with any adult purchase. Reservations are necessary for tours, but not for equipment rentals. Kayak Amelia is located on 13030 Heckscher Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226.

Main Event Jacksonville - Children under 12 will receive free bowling shoes with the purchase of a bowling lane reservation for a minimum of an hour. Main Event Jacksonville is located on 10370 Phillips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

MOCA Jacksonville - Museum of Contemporary Art - Children under 18 get in free with a paying adult. On November 5 - Family Day - admission is free for everyone. The MOCA Jacksonville is located on 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

Sweet Pete’s Candy Shop - Three children accompanied with one adult can make their own gummy kabob Thursday through Saturday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Reservations are not required. Sweet Pete’s Candy Shop is located on 400 North Hogan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

MOSH Jacksonville - The Museum of Science & History will host up to five children under 12 for free with one paying adult - excluding school groups. The MOSH Jacksonville is located on 1025 Museum Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Ritz Theatre and Museum - Children under 17 are admitted free with each adult ticket purchased Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Ritz Theatre and Museum is located on 829 North Davis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

Details about Jacksonville Beach Moms can be found here: https://www.jacksonvillebeachmoms.com/kids-free-november/

©2022 Cox Media Group