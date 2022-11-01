Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
A face only a mother could love: Terrifying photo shows what an ant looks like close-up
No, this photo doesn't portray one of the new creatures on HBO's "House of the Dragon," or an outtake from a horror movie. It's an award-winning close-up photo of ... an ant.
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
We’re three sisters of different sizes – we tried the same Amazon fall outfit & all looked amazing
THREE sisters of different heights and sizes modeled the same Amazon outfit — and each looked incredible. The Carmonas, based in Florida, vary in size and height but share how different outfits look on each of their body types on their TikTok. In their latest video, the three women...
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Close These Apps ASAP For A Faster Phone
One day your iPhone is working just fine and dandy at a speed that doesn’t make you sit up and take note of anything strange happening to it. A few seconds after you attempt to visit a webpage, you’re there. A few minutes after you attempt to downloa...
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
