Fox 59
Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
Fox 59
Tracking weekend rain chances, mild again next week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with a few clouds. Clouds are moving in ahead of our rain chances coming this weekend. For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s, very unseasonably warm for this time of year! It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This is ahead of our next storm system that will come in Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.
Fox 59
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue, rain coming
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with patchy to dense fog. The rest of the day will feature warm conditions and sunshine. Our gradual warming trend continues into the end of the week. Sunshine, warm Wednesday. For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the...
Fox 59
How much snow has Indy seen in the last 10 years?
INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is behind us, and winter is ahead. How has Indy measured up in snow totals over the last 10 years?. 2013-2014: 52.2″ (Most in winter in recorded history) 2012-2013: 19.8″. Average first measurable snowfall. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October...
Fox 59
Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning. The kangaroo originally went missing on […]
Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp
LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury. Off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy […]
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
WISH-TV
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of...
Woman dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A woman has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to police.
Fox 59
Knozone Action Day declared for “unhealthy fine particulate matter levels”
INDIANAPOLIS – A Knozone Action Day and Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Marion County only for the rest of today, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, due to “unhealthy fine particulate matter levels”. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) made this recommendation due to concerns...
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man arrested after shooting at Anderson gas station
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested in connection to the shooting of an Indianapolis man Wednesday afternoon inside a gas station, Anderson Police Department said Thursday. Maine Diamond, 28, remained in serious condition in intensive care at an Indianapolis hospital, the department said in a news...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Fox 59
TheCityMoms: 3 unique girls night out ideas for $50 or less
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here and gone before we know it, so it might be a good time to schedule a girls night or two before the year ends. Jeanine Bobenmoyer of theCityMoms has three ideas for outings with your gal pals that are unique but won’t break the bank.
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
