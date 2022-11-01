Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Google puts an end to Google Hangouts once and for all
Starting today, November 1, the Google Hangouts web app is no longer available. This was the last Hangouts offering available to users. The Android and iOS apps died in July of this year. Hangouts had an arguably slow death, with Google allowing users to migrate over to Chat in 2021....
Apple Watch Series 8 review
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest in the company’s smartwatch range, and provides more of the same wearable action
CNET
If These New iOS 16 Features Are Annoying You, Here's How to Get Rid of Them
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. There's so much to discover in Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16. For starters, you can unsend and edit text messages, as well as emails, and you can...
Digital Trends
The 3 glaring issues stopping me from loving the iPad (2022)
Apple’s latest ‘entry-level’ iPad is arguably the most controversial tablet it has ever made. It just doesn’t feel like the low-cost, no-brainer, and ever-reliable iPad that we’ve grown to love over the years. The asking price of $450 is a deterrent from the get-go, and Apple realizes that, too, which is why the aging $329 model is still on the shelf.
Digital Trends
These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 51% off today
Shoppers gravitate toward Sony’s products whenever retailers roll out headphone deals, primarily because of the brand’s high-quality products. The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are one of them, and they’re an even more attractive option because they’re on sale. You can get these noise-canceling headphones for just $123, which is less than half their original price of $250 following a $127 discount for this year’s early Best Buy Black Friday deals. This bargain may not last until the shopping holiday though, so you might want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
PC Magazine
The Best Pre-Black Friday Apple Deals Available Now
Save now on Apple products like the MacBook Air M2, AirpPods Pro 2nd Gen, and more. With the approach of Black Friday, we’re seeing discounts on just about everything—but especially tech. If you somehow missed both the first and second Prime Days, you’re in luck: there’s still one last chance to score savings on Apple products like AirPods and MacBooks—either for yourself or for someone else—this holiday season.
Digital Trends
Twitter’s edit button could soon be free for all users
Ever since Elon Musk closed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion last week, events have been moving fast at the social media company. Musk and his inner circle, along with a number of senior executives who still have their jobs, reportedly spent the weekend trying to work out where exactly to take the platform and its global community of around 230 million people.
Business Insider
How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways
You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
Digital Trends
I used an app to create 3D models with my iPhone, and it’s shockingly great
The pace of innovation in artificial intelligence image generation is phenomenal. One company — Luma Labs — provides an excellent example of a practical, yet hugely entertaining use of the latest technology applied to 3D images. Luma AI is in beta testing on the iPhone and eventually will...
Digital Trends
Shopping for a Google Chromecast with Google TV? It just got cheaper
Are you on the hunt for discounts involving Google’s Chromecast devices? Look no further than Walmart, which just slashed the price of the Google Chromecast with Google TV with a $9 discount, making it more affordable at $40 from its original price of $49. There’s no information on how long this reduced price will last though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying this streaming device — perhaps even multiples of it — you should finalize your purchase without hesitation.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
Here’s How to Watch Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Documentary For Free to See Her Rawest Interviews Yet
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been following her mental health journey for the past few years, you may want to know how to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me online for free to see the singer like fans have never seen her before. Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is a documentary that follows actor and singer Selena Gomez for six years of her life starting in 2015. In an interview with Vulture in 2022, Gomez explained that the documentary was originally supposed...
Digital Trends
Microsoft just teased its next big Windows 11 update
Microsoft has given us a glimpse of a feature that “Moment 2” may bring as early as January 2023. Since Windows 11 version 22H2, the Redmond, WA company has dedicated to releasing smaller feature updates, known internally as “Moment.” The first one gave us the much-requested tabs in File Explorer (along with its Context IQ tech). The next Windows 11 version 22H2 “Moment” is currently slated for early 2023, according to sources, after it undergoes testing throughout 2022.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Should you spend $449 or $599?
Apple has made a pretty big splash with this year’s release of the 10th-generation iPad (2022), leaving its classic tablet design behind and bringing the entry-level iPad into harmony with the modern aesthetic of its higher-end models. Contents. This change is more than skin-deep. The iPad (2022) doesn’t just...
Digital Trends
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off
If you’ve perused our soundbar reviews, you may have come across Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900, one of the highest-end — and expensive — soundbars you’re likely to find on the market. Luckily, Walmart has a few great soundbar deals floating around, including one on the Smart Soundbar 900 that brings it down to $799 from its usual $899 price.
Digital Trends
Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what it is and how to use it
When it comes to its features, TikTok is most known for all the fun bells and whistles you can add to a video that you create for its short-form video-sharing platform. But what about the app’s video-watching features? Those might be lesser known to you (or just less noticeable) because they’re part of a more passive way of experiencing TikTok. But despite how easily video-watching features can fly under the radar, there is one new TikTok feature, that’s worth knowing about. It’s called “Clear Mode.”
Digital Trends
Over 4,000 Walmart shoppers love this Lenovo laptop — now $279
One of the cheapest and best-value laptop deals around is over at Walmart. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop for only $279 right now, saving you $50 off the usual price of $329. While this is no powerhouse laptop, it’s a good option for any student looking for a cheap solution or for someone who just needs a laptop for occasional use. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money, and why more than 4,000 Walmart customers left it a five-star review.
