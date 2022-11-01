ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
FanSided

2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes

The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs-Titans matchup for Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football in a battle of 5-2 teams. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans are preparing to battle at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9 and both teams are looking for a big win over a major conference opponent with hopes of making waves in the postseason. At 5-2, it feels like a legitimate clash of contenders, but underneath the hood of that overall record, these teams look very different.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy