Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
CVS Health tops 3Q expectations, raises 2022 forecast again
CVS Health booked a third-quarter loss of more than $3 billion after setting aside money for a potential opioid litigation settlement but still beat expectations and raised its 2022 forecast. The health care giant detailed on Wednesday a planned nationwide settlement of lawsuits over how it has handled prescriptions for...
Click2Houston.com
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall...
Click2Houston.com
US average long-term mortgage rates back under 7%, for now
WASHINGTON – The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped back under 7% this week, one day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average...
Comments / 0