PA Sport Trivia (02/11/2022)

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Ken Rosewall (tennis) – Australian who won eight grand slam singles titles, born 1934.

Alan Jones (motorsport) – The 1980 world champion and the last Australian to win his home Grand Prix in the same year, born 1946.

Derek Mountfield (soccer) – former Everton and Aston Villa defender, born 1962.

Dario Silva (soccer) – former Malaga, Portsmouth and Uruguay striker, born 1972.

Orlando Cabrera (baseball) – former World Series-winning shortstop with the Boston Red Sox, born 1974.

Danny Cipriani (rugby union) – England fly-half, born 1987.

Stevan Jovetic (soccer) – Montenegro and former Manchester City striker, currently at Hertha, born 1989.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1947: The United States defeated Great Britain 11-1 in the seventh Ryder Cup at Portland Golf Club.

1998: Former Great Britain Davis Cup captain David Lloyd sold struggling Division Three club Hull to a Sheffield-based consortium.

2003: Tim Henman beat Romania’s Andrei Pavel to win the Paris Masters – the only Masters Series title of his career.

2006: New Zealand were stripped of the two Gillette Tri-Nations points earned in the 18-14 win over Great Britain after it emerged that hooker Nathan Fien was not eligible to play for them.

2007: McLaren confirmed two-time world champion Fernando Alonso would be leaving their Formula One team. After spells at Renault and Ferrari, the Spaniard returned to McLaren for the 2015 season.

2009: AC Milan confirmed the loan signing of England midfielder David Beckham from the Los Angeles Galaxy for a second time.

2010: Tottenham beat Inter Milan 3-1 at White Hart Lane in the Champions League, with Gareth Bale playing a starring role and goals coming from Rafael van Der Vaart, Peter Crouch and Roman Pavlyuchenko.

2015: Remi Garde was announced as Aston Villa’s new manager. He lasted 23 games and oversaw just three wins.

2016: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was given a one-match touchline ban and fined a total of £58,000 by the Football Association over comments made about a referee and match official.

2017: Swansea striker Tammy Abraham, Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez received their first senior England call-ups for friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

2021: Tottenham appointed former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as manager on an 18-month contract.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Wednesday, November 2)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Real Madrid v Celtic – BT Sport 4 1700, Shakhtar Donetsk v RB Leipzig – BT Sport 1 1730, Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb – BT Sport 2 1900, Manchester City v Sevilla – BT Sport 3 1915; Championship, Norwich v QPR – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: Men’s T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe v Netherlands – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 0330, India v Bangladesh – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 0730.

GYMNASTICS: World Championships – BBC Two 1900.

SNOOKER: Champion of Champions – ITV4 1245 and 1845.

BASEBALL: World Series game five, Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros – BT Sport 1 0000 (Thu).

ICE HOCKEY: NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs v Philadelphia Flyers – Viaplay Sports 1 2300, Buffalo Sabres v Pittsburgh Penguins – Viaplay Sports 2 2330.

Tomorrow (Thursday, November 3)

FOOTBALL: Europa League, Real Sociedad v Manchester United – BT Sport 1 1715, Arsenal v FC Zurich – BT Sport 2 1930, Roma v Ludogorets – BT Sport 4 1945; Europa Conference League, Istanbul Basaksehir v Hearts – BT Sport 3 1500, Djugardens v Shamrock Rovers – BT Sport 4 1730, FCSB v West Ham United – BT Sport 3 1930.

CRICKET: Men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan v South Africa – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 0730.

GOLF: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 1900, Challenge Tour Grand Final – Sky Sports Golf 1100, Sky Sports Main Event 1200.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wheelchair World Cup, England v Australia – BBC Two 1900.

SNOOKER: Champion of Champions – ITV4 1245 and 1845.

GRIDIRON: NFL, Houston Texans v Philadelphia Eagles – Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event 2300.

BASKETBALL: NBA, Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors – Sky Sports Arena 2300.

ICE HOCKEY: NHL, New York Rangers v Boston Bruins – Viaplay Sports 1 2330, San Jose Sharks v Florida Panthers – Viaplay Sports 2 0230 (Fri).

PA SPORT QUIZ1. Who will England men face in the quarter-final of the Rugby League World Cup?

2. How many professional bouts unbeaten is lightweight world champion Katie Taylor? A-18, B-20 or C-22?

3. Joe Burrow is quarterback for which NFL franchise?

4. Who are the reigning champions in the Netball Superleague?

5. Where do EFL side Northampton play their home games?

6. England bowler Sam Curran plays for which domestic team?

7. Who is currently top scorer in the Women’s Super League with six goals?

8. Where will England play Canada in the semi-final of the women’s Rugby World Cup?

9. Who is top of the men’s tennis world rankings?

10. Which two drivers compete for the Haas racing team in Formula 1?

ANSWERS: 1. Papua New Guinea; 2. C-22; 3. Cincinnati Bengals; 4. Manchester Thunder; 5. Sixfields Stadium; 6. Surrey; 7. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw; 8. Eden Park, Auckland; 9. Carlos Alcaraz; 10. Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher.

