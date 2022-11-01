Read full article on original website
231 has become a scary road to drive on —I dread it. People are very careless and bullies driving on this road
wdhn.com
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
WJHG-TV
Businesses concerned over ongoing roundabout construction off Hwy. 79, Front Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction, where Highway 79 meets Front Beah Road, seems like a never-ending project to business owners along the route. “It is so hard not just for them to get to me it is hard for me to be here every day just to witness this,” Owner of West Beach Mail, Christy Westbrook, said.
mypanhandle.com
Lanes reopened on US 231 after early morning fatal accident
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened as of 6:50 a.m. CDT. An early morning car accident at the intersection of Highway 231 and Bayou George Drive has caused a temporary road closure. According to the Panama City Police...
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
WEAR
Bus driver injured as Walton County school bus crashes into tree
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County school bus crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Freeport, according Florida Highway Patrol. The sheriff's office says no children were injured, but the bus driver was hospitalized with injuries. There is no word on the driver's condition at this time. Walton County...
WJHG-TV
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
WJHG-TV
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young woman is desperate for the community’s help in finding the driver that left her father for dead after a hit-and-run crash in Panama City last week. Ashlyn Butler, 18, remembers feeling her heart sink when she heard the news. “We get a...
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WJHG-TV
Officials offer safety tips ahead of Ironman Florida Race
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As competitors from all over the world gear up for the 24th annual Ironman Florida race, law enforcement officials are fast at work putting together a plan to make sure participants stay safe. Andy Husar is the Emergency Response Director for the Bay County...
WJHG-TV
Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park. During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans. “The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many...
helihub.com
Coastal Helicopters awarded $17M for flight test support
Coastal Helicopters Inc.,* Panama City, Florida, is awarded a $17,648,526, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flight test support of suitable airborne platforms for ongoing testing of sensor systems. This contract includes a base year of 12 months and four 12-month option periods. Work will be performed in Panama City, Florida (70%); Fort Walton, Florida (25%); and outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. This contract will be funded from fiscal 2023 research, development, training, and evaluation funds with a ceiling of $17,648,526; however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Coastal Helicopter Inc. is the only source with the required capabilities. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61331-22-D-0001).
wtvy.com
Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspicious activity resulted in a drug arrest near Geneva High School. According to Geneva Police, on Wednesday November 2nd, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Azalea Street. The car was across the street from the High School and was occupied by Thomas Tew, 61-years-old of Graceville, Florida.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
WJHG-TV
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Commissioners aim to make area more water accessible when wildfires strike
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are finding ways to protect residents from future wildfires. They voted to apply for a Post Fire Mitigation Grant from FEMA at Tuesday’s commission meeting. It’s aimed at providing funding for fire safety. The idea for the grant was sparked...
Bay Co. giving ReHouse Bay funding at higher rate than years prior
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is close to giving out all funding from its Rehouse Bay Program. Meanwhile, Panama City is just over halfway through its allocation of money. Close to a year after taking over more than $28 million from a $36 million pot split with Panama City, Bay County has used […]
