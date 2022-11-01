ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot to death in CLE’s Public Square identified

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Officials have identified the person shot to death in Cleveland’s Public Square .

The shooting took place just before midnight on Sunday.

Police believe a group of people was participating in a dice game when a male suspect approached the victim and shot him. The victim has been identified by the county medical examiner as 39-year-old Casanova A. Mack.

The suspect then left the scene on foot, according to police.

Police say officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area and when they arrived on the scene they were flagged down by a group of people pointing to the victim on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

Rhonda Colvin
3d ago

Sooooooooo.......public square has become a "killing field" too huh? I feel for the workers coming and going.🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

