Man shot to death in CLE’s Public Square identified
Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.
CLEVELAND (WJW)- Officials have identified the person shot to death in Cleveland’s Public Square .
The shooting took place just before midnight on Sunday.Forensic psychiatrist shares details of infamous patient, Jeffrey Dahmer
Police believe a group of people was participating in a dice game when a male suspect approached the victim and shot him. The victim has been identified by the county medical examiner as 39-year-old Casanova A. Mack.
The suspect then left the scene on foot, according to police.Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
Police say officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area and when they arrived on the scene they were flagged down by a group of people pointing to the victim on the ground.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 29