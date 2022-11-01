Northwest Nazarene University’s Robotics Vision Lab receives grant for fruit-harvesting robot

Read full article on original website
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
KIVI-TV
Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls
This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev. In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls. Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand. “There are a...
kidnewsradio.com
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The suspension begins in December. The daily flights started in June. It was the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and Boise. Alaska Airlines still has a non-stop flight...
Meridian, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Meridian. The Middleton Senior High School football team will have a game with Meridian Senior High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.
nwlaborpress.org
Nurses vote out union at hospital in Ontario, Oregon
A unit of nurses at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in eastern Oregon appear to have rejected union representation. For over a decade, the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) has represented a unit of about 75 nurses at Saint Alphonsus, located in Ontario, Oregon, near the Idaho border. Early this year, hospital management declared that nurses no longer wanted union representation. The hospital didn’t provide evidence, but stopped allowing union reps on site, and tossed out union literature, according to ONA.
idahobusinessreview.com
D.L. Evans Bank announces new hire, promotion
D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Justo Fuentes as vice president commercial loan officer for the State Street branch in Boise and the promotion of Amber Whitaker to assistant vice president branch manager for the Albion branch. Fuentes brings with him nearly 25 years of banking experience, and in this role, he will ...
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
City of Boise approves property tax rebate program
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council have approved $1.2 million to help fund the Property Tax Rebate Program. Homeowners who previously qualified for Idaho's Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate to apply toward their City of Boise property tax bill.
Best BBQ in the Boise Area
We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
boisestate.edu
Broncos power new mental health positions through their own student fees
Five new positions in Boise State University Health Services are being filled to strengthen the mental and emotional care support system for the campus community. And students largely have themselves – and their former student body president Kenneth Huston – to thank. The counseling and psychiatric nurse practitioner...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
idahobusinessreview.com
Roundup Nov. 1
90 Days to Medicare LLC leased 1,431 square feet of space at 2326 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. The Sundance Company facilitated this transaction. Comstock C LLC purchased 8,395 square feet of industrial space at 3750 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Debra Hunemiller ...
Some homeowners experiencing buyer's remorse after purchasing during heart of pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us have heard the term ‘buyer’s remorse.’ Maybe you bought a sweater or car that you loved at the time, but later regretted. Now we are hearing about some homeowners experiencing just that, but with the house they bought during the start of the pandemic.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
idahobusinessreview.com
Albertsons’ special dividend leads to controversy
Boise-based Albertson's is now facing legal action in both Washington state and in U.S. District Court. The controversy is over a special dividend originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7. When Albertsons and Kroger announced their intent to merge on Oct. 14, the terms of the deal outlined this special dividend that Albertsons would issue to ...
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Boise (ID) Moves Ahead with New Fire Station with Room for Police, Paramedics
The city of Boise is about to move forward with the construction of Fire Station 13, which will serve the northwest portion of the city, BoiseDev.com reported. Last year, the city signaled it would move forward with the project at the corner of State Street and Bogart Lane, after years of requests and frustrations from residents in the area. Boise annexed the area in 2014, the report said.
