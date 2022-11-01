ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Northwest Nazarene University’s Robotics Vision Lab receives grant for fruit-harvesting robot

By Brooke Strickland
idahobusinessreview.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idahobusinessreview.com

ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The suspension begins in December. The daily flights started in June. It was the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and Boise. Alaska Airlines still has a non-stop flight...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
nwlaborpress.org

Nurses vote out union at hospital in Ontario, Oregon

A unit of nurses at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in eastern Oregon appear to have rejected union representation. For over a decade, the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) has represented a unit of about 75 nurses at Saint Alphonsus, located in Ontario, Oregon, near the Idaho border. Early this year, hospital management declared that nurses no longer wanted union representation. The hospital didn’t provide evidence, but stopped allowing union reps on site, and tossed out union literature, according to ONA.
ONTARIO, OR
idahobusinessreview.com

D.L. Evans Bank announces new hire, promotion

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Justo Fuentes as vice president commercial loan officer for the State Street branch in Boise and the promotion of Amber Whitaker to assistant vice president branch manager for the Albion branch. Fuentes brings with him nearly 25 years of banking experience, and in this role, he will ...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Boise approves property tax rebate program

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council have approved $1.2 million to help fund the Property Tax Rebate Program. Homeowners who previously qualified for Idaho's Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate to apply toward their City of Boise property tax bill.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Best BBQ in the Boise Area

We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Broncos power new mental health positions through their own student fees

Five new positions in Boise State University Health Services are being filled to strengthen the mental and emotional care support system for the campus community. And students largely have themselves – and their former student body president Kenneth Huston – to thank. The counseling and psychiatric nurse practitioner...
idahobusinessreview.com

Roundup Nov. 1

90 Days to Medicare LLC leased 1,431 square feet of space at 2326 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. The Sundance Company facilitated this transaction. Comstock C LLC purchased 8,395 square feet of industrial space at 3750 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Debra Hunemiller ...
MERIDIAN, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Albertsons’ special dividend leads to controversy

Boise-based Albertson's is now facing legal action in both Washington state and in U.S. District Court. The controversy is over a special dividend originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7. When Albertsons and Kroger announced their intent to merge on Oct. 14, the terms of the deal outlined this special dividend that Albertsons would issue to ...
BOISE, ID
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Boise (ID) Moves Ahead with New Fire Station with Room for Police, Paramedics

The city of Boise is about to move forward with the construction of Fire Station 13, which will serve the northwest portion of the city, BoiseDev.com reported. Last year, the city signaled it would move forward with the project at the corner of State Street and Bogart Lane, after years of requests and frustrations from residents in the area. Boise annexed the area in 2014, the report said.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy