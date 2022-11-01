ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Anderson Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a slew of drug charges following a traffic stop in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a car along I-85.

Deputies said the driver, later identified Rick Petty, drove into oncoming traffic and then ran away along the interstate.

Deputies, along with the k-9 unit found Petty hiding in a tree within a cow pasture along Harris and Centerville Road.

While searching Petty, deputies found more than 20 grams of heroin, more than 40 grams of crack cocaine, more than 10 grams of powder cocaine and 19 fentanyl pills on Petty.

Petty is now charged with the following:

  • drugs/ manufacturing
  • failure to stop for blue lights
  • reckless driving,
  • trafficking in meth
  • trafficking in cocaine
  • trafficking in heroin
  • unlawful carry of a pistol
  • possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Petty is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

WSPA 7News

