Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Belk has you covered this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, Belk has you covered for every part of your home from ornaments and home decorations to bedding, dinnerware and bakeware. Whether you're looking for iconic, timeless...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get ready for Ballantyne's Backyard...Whiskey Wine & Fire event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new event is coming to Ballantyne's Backyard this Saturday...it's Whiskey Wine and Fire event. Here with more is Greg Nivens, owner of Eat, Drink, Relax. The town is heating up, and an evening of elegance is in the air. It’s the Whiskey Wine & Fire event in Ballantyne's Backyard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story

RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville non-profit helping families in need

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day. One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Sycamore Brewing opens at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for more local selections at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, then you're in luck. Sycamore Brewing opened a new location inside Concourse E at the airport recently. The brewery says that's the largest concourse so they're excited about all the business they're expecting to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even with light rain moving into the area this weekend, there is still plenty to see and do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Autobell giving away free car washes to US military on Veterans Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash announced it will offer free washes to all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day to thank them for their service. U.S. military members will receive a free Ride-Thru Exterior wash or an equivalent credit on Friday, Nov. 11. The free...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

