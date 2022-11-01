Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Belk has you covered this holiday season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, Belk has you covered for every part of your home from ornaments and home decorations to bedding, dinnerware and bakeware. Whether you're looking for iconic, timeless...
Mac's Speed Shop is treating veterans to a free meal on Veterans Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich,...
Hidden Valley homeowner gets critical repairs with help from community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hidden Valley neighborhood has endured "higher than normal levels of economic and housing disparities", making it difficult for families to stay in their homes. Saundra Smith had moved from West Palm Beach to Charlotte to take care of her father. She considered the dwelling a...
'The immigrant population is continuing to get squeezed out' | Popular Jamaican grocery store in Charlotte set to close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular international grocery store store is closing its doors on Saturday, Nov 5. Island Grocery and Grill on Charlotte's eastside is set to close without any place to go from rising rent costs across the Queen City. The owner and customers of the shop told...
WCNC
Get ready for Ballantyne's Backyard...Whiskey Wine & Fire event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new event is coming to Ballantyne's Backyard this Saturday...it's Whiskey Wine and Fire event. Here with more is Greg Nivens, owner of Eat, Drink, Relax. The town is heating up, and an evening of elegance is in the air. It’s the Whiskey Wine & Fire event in Ballantyne's Backyard.
WCNC
Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
Mooresville non-profit helping families in need
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day. One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.
Sycamore Brewing opens at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for more local selections at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, then you're in luck. Sycamore Brewing opened a new location inside Concourse E at the airport recently. The brewery says that's the largest concourse so they're excited about all the business they're expecting to...
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
Beating inflation: Some ways you can save money at the grocery store
CHARLOTTE — Consumer adviser Clark Howard has strategies to save you money as the cost of food keeps increasing at grocery stores. “It’s such a deal,” Howard said. On Monday at 6 a.m. on Channel 9, Clark gives advice on what to do before you make a trip to the store.
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even with light rain moving into the area this weekend, there is still plenty to see and do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
After carbon monoxide scare at Charlotte apartments, firefighters share what you should do if the alarm sounds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people were evaluated after a carbon monoxide leak happened at an apartment complex in the Dilworth neighborhood. Fire officials believe the leak happened because of a gas-powered saw left at a construction site inside the building. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to an apartment...
WCNC
Autobell giving away free car washes to US military on Veterans Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash announced it will offer free washes to all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day to thank them for their service. U.S. military members will receive a free Ride-Thru Exterior wash or an equivalent credit on Friday, Nov. 11. The free...
WCNC
Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
'We have no idea when it's going to show up': Residents say HOA hasn't delivered on promises
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — For months, several homeowners in the fairly new Magnolia Cove development in Sherrills Ford have complained that their needs haven’t been met by the homeowners association since they closed on their houses. One homeowner, Stephanie Austin, told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the community hasn't...
Local charity gifts wheelchair-accessible van to Charlotte family
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family has a new wheelchair-accessible van, thanks to a local charity. 10-year-old Kiyana McCorey is living with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and can’t walk or eat on her own. On Wednesday, Fort Mill-based All Things Possible Medical Fundraising surprised Kiyana and her mom with a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0