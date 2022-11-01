Read full article on original website
Related
Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott teases Cowboys throwback Thanksgiving helmets
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott showed off the throwback helmets the team will wear for their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys are having a truly remarkable season, as they managed to win four of their five games with star quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined with an injury. A major factor is their stifling and dominant defense. Entering Week 9, Dallas holds a 6-2 record and second-place in the NFC East in a tie with the New York Giants.
2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes
The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0