Read full article on original website
Related
Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Food Stamps are increasing; More money each month if you have Food Stamps
(WTRF) If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month. CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation. That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four. The increase...
Every payment to help with the cost of living crisis due in November
As the weather finally begins to turn colder, many in the UK will be looking anxiously askance at their energy bills once again.While Ofgem’s energy price cap has been frozen at £2,500 until April and the market turmoil inspired by the recent political chaos in Westminster appears to have been soothed – for now, at least – by the swift appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister, for many this will remain a difficult season.The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet again on 3 November and could further raise interest rates and the Office for...
Tax Rebates 2022: Millions of Eligible Households May Either Get $500 or $1,000 in Two Days
Tax rebates may help households that experience financial difficulty due to the ongoing increase in energy costs and inflation, which affects practically all daily expenses, Americans continue to struggle to have enough money to last them through the whole month.
Experts: What the Middle-Class Should Do To Thrive Financially
By some estimates, the middle class in America is shrinking. A Time Magazine article from 2001 said that the proportion of families in the middle class (defined at the time as having a household...
Former Marshalls Employees Warn About Taking The Credit Card
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET
What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?
The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
Stimulus Checks: 63% of Americans Support the Federal Government Sending More Inflation Relief
There have been several holdover pandemic issues that have hogged headlines this year as record inflation continues to plague American households. With seven days to go until the critical midterm elections, stimulus payments are once again being discussed by both major parties. As Newsweek reported, a recent poll indicated that...
morningbrew.com
Make your rent pay you back
Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. If “Venmo me 💸” is your catchphrase, you’re probably a points fiend—and probably just a tad obsessive about your credit score (no judgment 😉). Kudos for making the most out of your (and your posse’s) expensive taste. A few more rounds of negroni sbagliato cocktails, and maybe you’ll cover your next vacation.
Uber Says 70% of New Drivers Signed Up to Beat Inflation
As Uber reported its third-quarter earnings, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had a pointed stat that spoke volumes about the gig economy in general and the mobility/delivery platform’s allure in particular:. More than 70% of drivers in the U.S. “are saying that one of the considerations of their signing up to...
rsvplive.ie
Cash boost coming for certain workers within weeks as new law comes into effect
Workers could be in for a cash boost as new tipping laws come into effect next month. The legislation under the Payment of Wages (Amendment) (Tips and Gratuities) Act 2022 means that management cannot take tips or use them towards your wages. It will also mean that employers in industries...
ValueWalk
These Are The States Sending Relief Payments In November
Despite the drop in the unemployment rate, inflation has remained close to a 40-year high. However, with no immediate inflation relief from the federal government, many states are sending or will send inflation relief payments to residents this month. Detailed below are the states sending relief payments in November. Ashva...
cstoredecisions.com
Can ATMs Cash Checks?
The short answer to the question “Can ATMs cash checks?” is — yes. However, not all ATMs in America can process the transaction. Some permit deposits of checks only, and others not even that. Many convenience stores offer ATMs. Check cashing at the ATM can provide a...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Thunes partners Enjaz on cross-border payments in Saudi Arabia
Cross-border payments firm Thunes has reached a deal with fintech outfit Enjaz Payment Services Company to facilitate international transactions for its clients in Saudi Arabia. As part of the tie-up, Thunes customers in the country will be able to carry out instant international payments to bank accounts and digital wallets...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
PayTabs to buy Saudi POS technology firm Digital Pay
PayTabs, a payments firm based in Saudi Arabia, has reached a deal to purchase a 100% stake in Digital Pay for an undisclosed amount. As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in this regard, Digital Pay will become PayTabs’ flagship point of sale (POS) terminal system. The...
Some Student Loan Borrowers Get Refunds for Payments in Pandemic
Despite a legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, the federal government is reportedly sending refund checks for student loan payments that borrowers made during a moratorium on such payments during the pandemic. The refunds are going to those who paid down their loans after payments were suspended in...
Comments / 0