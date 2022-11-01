Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma
R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
Anna Faris Nearly Quit Acting After Leaving Sitcom Mom: 'Do I Have Enough to Retire?'
When the actress walked away from the CBS comedy in 2020, she tells PEOPLE: "It felt like the first time that I didn't have my foot on the gas" Anna Faris came close to leaving Hollywood in the rearview mirror. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the star of the new movie The Estate says she contemplated retiring after she left the hit CBS sitcom Mom in 2020. Faris, 45, played recovering alcoholic Christy Plunkett on creator Chuck Lorre's show for seven seasons starting in 2013. Following her departure,...
Christina Applegate Details Gaining 40 Lbs, Not Being Able to ‘Walk Without a Cane’ Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle
Pushing forward. Christina Applegate opened up about her battle with multiple sclerosis — and revealed her struggle to come to terms with her diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the Bad Moms actress, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Tuesday, November […]
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Nail This Couples Costume by Channeling Home Alone on Halloween
Watch: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows. In an epic holiday crossover, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel nailed their 2022 couples costume look, dressing up as the hilarious Wet Bandits from Home Alone. In a photo shared to both stars' Instagram pages on Oct. 31, the "SexyBack" singer,...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social media company. Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist." Heard, 36, still has...
EW.com
Modern Family star Julie Bowen reveals she was once 'in love with a woman'
Modern Family star Julie Bowen is opening up about her love life. The two-time Emmy-winning actress revealed on the latest episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once in love with another woman, though she still identifies as straight. "The idea that we lead with, 'So, how do you...
I spent $100,000 on leg-lengthening surgery to help my career. It was unbelievably painful, but I have no regrets.
The actor Rich Rotella got leg-lengthening surgery after 10 years in Hollywood. He didn't tell his family until it was done and got mixed reactions.
Christina Applegate Regrets Working on ‘Dead to Me’ Through Her MS Diagnosis: “I Wish I Had Paid Attention”
Christina Applegate has opened up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and how she managed her disease on set of Dead to Me. The Netflix dark comedy, led by Applegate and Linda Cardellini, returns in November for its third and final season. After sharing her MS diagnosis through a tweet last August, Applegate has reflected on her symptoms and dated them back to the first season of the popular show which aired in May 2019.
Adele Reveals How We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Incorrectly
The Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner says the correct pronunciation is a long "A" sound on the second syllable Adele has one of the most famous names in the world — but that doesn't mean we all know how to say it! The Grammy Award-winning artist, 34, set the record straight about her moniker in a recent Q&A with fans in Los Angeles to promote the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video. "Love that," Adele said after a fan via satellite from London asked her a question about songwriting. "She said...
Drew Barrymore Confronts Daniel Radcliffe About Having Posters of Her on His Wall Growing Up on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I’m Gonna Milk This For All It’s Worth”
Daniel Radcliffe may have stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his new movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but Drew Barrymore had other plans as she seemed to embarrass the actor when she confronted him about some posters he had on his wall as a kid. Hint: Radcliffe must have been a big Charlie’s Angels fan.
At 93, Actor James Hong Reflects on Breaking Barriers and Seminal Roles
With 700-plus acting credits (and still counting), James Hong, 93, is literally a living Hollywood legend, and the fitting Icon Award recipient for the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television on Nov. 4 in L.A. After a day recording for Kung Fu Panda 4 — where, as Po’s dad, he is the only actor heard in every feature and TV series in the franchise — he spoke to THR about the legacy of his career. How do you manage your energy and stamina in order to stay so active professionally?More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Kung Fu...
Jennifer Lawrence Will No Longer Play Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay’s ‘Bad Blood’ Because Amanda Seyfried Was “Terrific”
Jennifer Lawrence has backed out of playing Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay’s upcoming Bad Blood, following the success of Amanda Seyfried’s performance in The Dropout. The news was revealed by Kyle Buchanan, who profiled Lawrence for The New York Times. He wrote on Twitter, “Jennifer Lawrence will no longer star as Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay’s Bad Blood, she told me. She came to that conclusion after watching Amanda Seyfried play Holmes in The Dropout: ‘I thought she was terrific. I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.’”
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood. The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021. On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott's baby bump. "This is a...
NME
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry explains why his voice sounds different
Matthew Perry has explained why his voice sounds different in the Friends reunion. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, spoke to Diane Sawyer of ABC Nightline last week (per Yahoo!) about dental surgery he received in 2021. Sawyer commented on the “wear and tear” she noticed...
