Southport, ME

boothbayregister.com

Roscoe M. Pinkham

Roscoe Merrill Pinkham, of Belfast, Maine died at the age of 94 with family by his side. We often remarked about his birth date of Feb. 2, 1928, Groundhog Day, and now he has left us on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2022. Roscoe was the son of the late Douglas and...
BELFAST, ME
boothbayregister.com

Knickerbocker Group launches landscape architecture practice

After nearly 45 years of designing and constructing custom homes and buildings throughout Maine, Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay has expanded its offerings to include landscape architecture. The practice will seamlessly integrate with the firm’s existing architecture and interior teams, alongside property management; allowing each to serve and bolster the existing services.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine science teacher chosen for Teachers in Space flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — The best teachers are willing to go above and beyond for their students. One Mainer might be taking that a bit far, and her students love her for it. Karin Paquin took flight Thursday and had her first simulated weightlessness experience at 27,000 feet. Paquin is a science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick.
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!

November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
WISCASSET, ME
Seacoast Current

All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Maine Returns This November

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms

A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
MAINE STATE
fabricarchitecturemag.com

The Sullivan House Bakery

After more than 30 years in the insurance industry, a few years baking in a small Vermont bakery on the side, and a two-year stint as a Vermont inn owner, Nancy Ames was ready for her next adventure—opening a bakery. Ames always knew that something food/baking-related was her passion,...
GORHAM, ME
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children

ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
ROCKPORT, ME
WPFO

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

The annual Tree of Giving

When you enter the YMCA into the new lobby on Nov. 21, the Tree of Giving will be set up and decorated with gift tags bearing family wishes for the holiday season. The neighborhood churches, social workers, counselors, and schools deliver the wishes to the Y wrapped in colorful paper and bags for the Y staff to distribute to the families.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant

AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date

In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
WINTHROP, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WINDHAM, ME
boothbayregister.com

Nov. 4 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

