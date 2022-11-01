ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Comments / 22

Pat McCarthy
3d ago

My mother believed that the SAFE-T Act was something that we were voting on during the Midterms. When I told her that we were not, and that the legislation had already been passed and signed by the Governor, she was dismayed. And said why Not?

Reply
5
Joos1 Joos
2d ago

Well, whoever thought Party loyalty was worth throwing away safety, security and common sense are about to suffer like never before in American History. Criminals are being empowered to just run absolutely rough shot over common everyday citizens. Imagine what this looks like in two,three even five years from now. The crimes will become more brutal and far more vicious than anything we have ever known. And you people who voted these Progressive politician into office will be to blame. So remember that when it's you loved ones that become victims.

Reply
5
GetALife
3d ago

Pritzker is a danger to all law abiding citizens of Illinois.

Reply
23
Related
CBS Chicago

Highland Park residents alarmed by claims in political mailer that looks like newspaper

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Catalytic converter processing ring generated $545 million in revenue, had its own website and apps, feds say

Here’s some good news, Chicago. Federal authorities have arrested 21 people who are allegedly part of a massive nationwide operation that trafficked and processed stolen catalytic converters. The ring, which officials said had revenues of at least $545 million, even had its own apps, website, and formal shipping arrangements to make trafficking in the stolen parts easy.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Cook County ballot measures explained

As election day approaches, it is in your best interest to understand what will be included on your voting ballot. If registered in Cook County, two ballot measures are included: a state-wide right-to-work measure and a Cook County forest preservation measure. Illinois Amendment 1. Amendment 1, Right to Collective Bargaining...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey

CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy