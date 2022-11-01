ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sheila
3d ago

Another rapper gone. It seems 😕 🤔 😳 like rappers are dying all the time..prayers for his family, he was loved regardless of what he may be doing, or he could have been completely innocent....

Randy Eley
3d ago

normally I don't do this but this needs to stop. Understand something maybe it wasn't the best decision to make, but it was made. so now you say he shouldn't be there shooting dice. okay there was a lot of people who died so we can go and come as we please and now I can't because of our own people. if you want to say he shouldn't be there then hell a black man can't be anywhere you can't get gas you can't go to the market you can't wear this color or that one last stop the excuses and call it what it is pure ignorance

Michelle Perkins
3d ago

We are in the evil day's where everyone's hearts have become more wicked and their minds are very arrogant having no love for the true and living God. My deepest prayer is that this young man's soul went to heaven in Jesus name. BE SAFE EVERYONE AND REPENT!!!

