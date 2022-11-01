Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Waterloo man charged with murder in connection to fatal August fire
Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. An Iowa pastor is back home after traveling to Ukraine to help those in need. Paul Pelosi returns home a week after brutal attack at San Francisco home.
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Boy Shot
Updating a story from earlier this week, Waterloo Police have confirmed the person shot at Broadway Liquor in Waterloo is a 15 year old boy. The boy was found in the alley across from the store and was taken to Allen Hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. The boy’s name was not released.
KCRG.com
Mount Mercy University shooting victim released from hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The student that was injured in Thursday’s shooting has now been released from the hospital according to Mount Mercy’s Facebook page,. Cedar Rapids Police said a 21-Year-Old man might have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. The man, who the school identified as a cross-county student, was hit by one of the more than 20 rounds being fired.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
KCJJ
Judge rules that Coralville man must stand trial for Taboo Nightclub shooting
A Judge has rejected a motion filed by a Coralville man’s attorneys who argued that his right to a speedy trial was violated and a murder charge against him should be dropped. Judge Andrew Chappell said in his ruling that the state followed protocol and the delay in bringing...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after admitting to selling marijuana
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a search warrant executed earlier this month turned up evidence of drug dealing. Police went to the South Van Buren residence of 24-year-old Troy Hepker in the midnight hour October 1st. The warrant covered Hepker’s residence and vehicle. After the search was executed, officers allegedly found nearly 300 grams of marijuana, drug ledgers, packaging material, and digital scales. A large amount of cash and four “scent-proof” duffel bags were also reportedly found.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues over arrest at hospital following mass shooting
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is taking the city to court over police conduct at a local hospital following a mass shooting at a private club. Waterloo police slammed Sincere Jones to the ground and detained her, alleging she was interfering with an arrest during a chaotic scene at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on Sept. 26, 2020.
Pen City Current
HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
KCRG.com
Second Cedar Rapids man charged in October H-Bar fight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximatley 1:50: am, police responded to the 200 block of S. Van Buren for a report of a fight. Police say multiple people were removed from the premises and the fight continued in the street. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson was identified by officers as participating...
KCRG.com
WATCH: Camera captures shooting in NE Cedar Rapids
Few details have been released but police say the shooting happened on the northeast side of town. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque Regional Airport has announced a new one.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown
Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover. Dubuque Airport announces new airline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in a shooting Tuesday that left a man injured. Just before 12:30pm, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr SW for shots fired and possible injury. Officers arrived on-scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KCRG.com
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Chase, Crash, Sycamore St., Waterloo, Iowa Nov. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a tree during a police pursuit Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the driver to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. The chase started around noon in the downtown area and headed down Sycamore Street. In the 1900 block of Sycamore, the fleeing vehicle drove into a yard and struck a tree.
Man shot dead near Maquoketa on Wednesday night
FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
KCRG.com
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
iheart.com
Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
