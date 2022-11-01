Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
7 Elegant Interior Design For Atlanta AirbnbsJodian Marie
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
atlantaagentmagazine.com
31-story Society Atlanta project secures $182 million construction loan
Backers of the 31-story Society Atlanta mixed-use tower in Midtown have secured $182 million in construction financing for the project, which will include 460 apartments and 97,500 square feet of commercial space. Asset manager and developer PMG and its partner, Toronto-based private-equity firm Greybrook, received the loan from a “major...
buckhead.com
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville
RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Atlanta Housing picks developer for 74-acre Bowen Homes site
The long-vacant site of the former Bowen Homes public housing community on the Westside is finally set to see some activity, 13 years after the project was razed to the ground. The Atlanta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners recently authorized the agency to negotiate a master-developer agreement with the Bowen...
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Atlanta named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023
Atlanta ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
Looking to buy a car or a home? Clark Howard says this is what you need to do
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Interest rates keep going up, up, up, making it very expensive to borrow money to buy a house or car. Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there is a silver lining for people who need to borrow money to make a big purchase. If you’re...
WXIA 11 Alive
Iconic Stone Mountain barbershop to close down after 3 decades
The famous barbershop on Redan Road is closing due to the owner pointing in part to the pandemic and the high cost in rent. He gave all the credit to his community.
Piedmont Henry planning $3.5 million hospital expansion
Piedmont Henry is planning a $3.5 million expansion to create more space for patients who are hospitalized for less than...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
592 Henderson Rd, Jonesboro
This pretty ranch is better than new! It’s a three-bedroom, two-bath stunner with a pool. The home is gorgeous; it has been updated from top to bottom, and it has all the bells and whistles. The carpet and paint are brand new. All of the stainless steel kitchen appliances are included with the sale of the house. The marble fireplace is brand new. There are new ceiling fans throughout the house, including a Bluetooth chandelier with disappearing fan blades in the dining room.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday
Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
Metro area contractor frustrated about growing reports of theft from work sites
ATLANTA — Contractors doing work on local high schools say thieves are ripping them off. Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was at Booker T. Washington High School, where one of the thefts occurred. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Marcus Miles says a...
Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say
ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
eastcobbnews.com
Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M
A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
Pop-up Dat Dam Burga to open restaurant in Lawrenceville
The concept offers burgers with names such as Da Brickhouse, Da Jive Turkey and Da Dirty Bird.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
