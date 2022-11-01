ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austell, GA

atlantaagentmagazine.com

31-story Society Atlanta project secures $182 million construction loan

Backers of the 31-story Society Atlanta mixed-use tower in Midtown have secured $182 million in construction financing for the project, which will include 460 apartments and 97,500 square feet of commercial space. Asset manager and developer PMG and its partner, Toronto-based private-equity firm Greybrook, received the loan from a “major...
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville

RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta Housing picks developer for 74-acre Bowen Homes site

The long-vacant site of the former Bowen Homes public housing community on the Westside is finally set to see some activity, 13 years after the project was razed to the ground. The Atlanta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners recently authorized the agency to negotiate a master-developer agreement with the Bowen...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023

Atlanta ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

592 Henderson Rd, Jonesboro

This pretty ranch is better than new! It’s a three-bedroom, two-bath stunner with a pool. The home is gorgeous; it has been updated from top to bottom, and it has all the bells and whistles. The carpet and paint are brand new. All of the stainless steel kitchen appliances are included with the sale of the house. The marble fireplace is brand new. There are new ceiling fans throughout the house, including a Bluetooth chandelier with disappearing fan blades in the dining room.
JONESBORO, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday

Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say

ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M

A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
COBB COUNTY, GA

