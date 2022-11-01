Project starts this week to improve BW Parkway interchange in Jessup
Improvements are on the way to a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
The Maryland Department of Transportation says it's starting a $74 million project this week at the MD 175-295 interchange in Anne Arundel County.
Here's a list of some of the upgrades:
- Reconfiguring the interchange into a partial cloverleaf
- Widening MD 175 between Sellner Road/Race Road to south of McCarron Court
- Adding on-road bicycle lanes along westbound MD 175 from McCarron Court to Milestone Parkway, and along eastbound MD 175 from Sellner Road to McCarron Court
- Constructing a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians along eastbound MD 175
- Upgrading interchange lighting and landscaping
Work may result in lane and shoulder closures during the week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Overnight work is scheduled from 8 p.m Sundays to 5 a.m. Friday mornings.
MDOT expects the project to be finished Summer 2025.
