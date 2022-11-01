Project starts this week to improve BW Parkway interchange in Jessup

Improvements are on the way to a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says it's starting a $74 million project this week at the MD 175-295 interchange in Anne Arundel County.

Here's a list of some of the upgrades:



Reconfiguring the interchange into a partial cloverleaf

Widening MD 175 between Sellner Road/Race Road to south of McCarron Court

Adding on-road bicycle lanes along westbound MD 175 from McCarron Court to Milestone Parkway, and along eastbound MD 175 from Sellner Road to McCarron Court

Constructing a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians along eastbound MD 175

Upgrading interchange lighting and landscaping

Maryland Department of Transportation

Work may result in lane and shoulder closures during the week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Overnight work is scheduled from 8 p.m Sundays to 5 a.m. Friday mornings.

MDOT expects the project to be finished Summer 2025.