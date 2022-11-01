Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
WRAL
WRAL
Top 25 grocery deals this week (Nov. 2-8): Shredded cheese, ground beef, chicken leg quarters, avocados, asparagus
Check out the list of the top 25 grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week!. These deals are valid for participating Raleigh, NC area locations from Nov. 2-8, 2022 unless indicated below. Produce. * Hass Avocados, $0.55 each at ALDI. * California Pomegranates, $0.99 each at...
ghfalcon.com
A table for two (or more): Top restaurants and eateries in the Triangle
It’s no secret that the Triangle is home to numerous restaurants, from hidden gems to established eateries, all showcasing the vibrant culture of the area. No matter what your preference or dietary needs are, you’ll be sure to find a restaurant suited for your taste in this list of the GH Falcon’s favorite Triangle dining locations.
WRAL
Three reasons you need to visit Fenton
There are so many reasons to check out Fenton, Cary’s new 92-acre mixed-use community for dining, shopping, playing and living. In fact, attempting to limit the reasons to only 3 is a task as gigantic as the screens at Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme Theater! But, for visitors that have not been by, here are three reasons that Fenton should be on every Triangle resident’s ‘must-visit’ list.
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in North Carolina.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
WRAL
'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism
RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
raleighmag.com
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
45 events to check out this November
RALEIGH, N.C. — Between tree lightings, parades and holiday markets, this November is going to be busy!. Nov. 1-6: Celebrity Artist Alexandra Nechita Exhibit - LaMantia Gallery, Raleigh’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of the ground-breaking exhibition “Alexandra Nechita: Setting the Stage." This extraordinary collection of new works including magnificent sculpture by renowned celebrity & visual artist Alexandra Nechita will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery in its’ limited engagement through Sun., Nov. 6, 2022.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
'We miss your face and your flowers': Community rallies to help find missing man known for his kindness, flowers
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you live in Raleigh, there is a good chance you have seen this Mr. Noble, as he is called, sitting at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace Streets selling roses. Now, friends say he's missing. WRAL's Eric Miller tells us what they're doing to...
Park Feature: Apex Community Park
James TulianoLocated about 30 seconds from the town limits of Cary, Apex Community Park offers a beautiful scenic walk around a 50-acre lake. There are two parking lots on both sides of the park that you can choose from depending on what activities you want to do. The first is at 1808 Lake Pine Dr, Cary, NC 27511. This space offers ample parking and direct access to the 2-mile lake trail. This is the way to go if you're planning on doing just the hike.
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
WRAL
Lidl deals Nov. 2-8: Pork loin, bacon, turkey, russet potatoes, egg rolls
Lidl has new sales starting Nov. 2 including turkeys, pork loin, bacon, meatballs, russet potatoes, egg rolls a Thanksgiving meal basket and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate Employee
Craft Public House (CPH) opened in Cary in 2010 and has become a staple for those looking to grab a drink or a quality meal. Known for their scratch-made pub fare, casual dishes, and wide range of draft beer, patrons know what to expect when they walk into the door.
triangletribune.com
Magical lighting exhibition illuminates NCSU Arboretum
RALEIGH – For seven nights in November, the magical lighting exhibition Moonlight in the Garden will illuminate and showcase JC Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University. Sold out every evening in 2018 and 2019 and on hiatus for the past two years, Moonlight in the Garden provides the...
After 10 years, Raleigh’s over-the-top King of Halloween just gets better and better
Jesse Jones now has more than 50 full-sized monsters in his Oakwood yard, including a full set of “Stranger Things” characters.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
