ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ghfalcon.com

A table for two (or more): Top restaurants and eateries in the Triangle

It’s no secret that the Triangle is home to numerous restaurants, from hidden gems to established eateries, all showcasing the vibrant culture of the area. No matter what your preference or dietary needs are, you’ll be sure to find a restaurant suited for your taste in this list of the GH Falcon’s favorite Triangle dining locations.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Three reasons you need to visit Fenton

There are so many reasons to check out Fenton, Cary’s new 92-acre mixed-use community for dining, shopping, playing and living. In fact, attempting to limit the reasons to only 3 is a task as gigantic as the screens at Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme Theater! But, for visitors that have not been by, here are three reasons that Fenton should be on every Triangle resident’s ‘must-visit’ list.
CARY, NC
WRAL

'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism

RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.

“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

45 events to check out this November

RALEIGH, N.C. — Between tree lightings, parades and holiday markets, this November is going to be busy!. Nov. 1-6: Celebrity Artist Alexandra Nechita Exhibit - LaMantia Gallery, Raleigh’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of the ground-breaking exhibition “Alexandra Nechita: Setting the Stage." This extraordinary collection of new works including magnificent sculpture by renowned celebrity & visual artist Alexandra Nechita will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery in its’ limited engagement through Sun., Nov. 6, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Park Feature: Apex Community Park

James TulianoLocated about 30 seconds from the town limits of Cary, Apex Community Park offers a beautiful scenic walk around a 50-acre lake. There are two parking lots on both sides of the park that you can choose from depending on what activities you want to do. The first is at 1808 Lake Pine Dr, Cary, NC 27511. This space offers ample parking and direct access to the 2-mile lake trail. This is the way to go if you're planning on doing just the hike.
APEX, NC
WRAL

Lidl deals Nov. 2-8: Pork loin, bacon, turkey, russet potatoes, egg rolls

Lidl has new sales starting Nov. 2 including turkeys, pork loin, bacon, meatballs, russet potatoes, egg rolls a Thanksgiving meal basket and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

Magical lighting exhibition illuminates NCSU Arboretum

RALEIGH – For seven nights in November, the magical lighting exhibition Moonlight in the Garden will illuminate and showcase JC Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University. Sold out every evening in 2018 and 2019 and on hiatus for the past two years, Moonlight in the Garden provides the...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy