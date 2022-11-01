ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
travelawaits.com

11 Can’t-Miss Experiences In Raleigh, North Carolina

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Raleigh is an incredibly exciting and diverse city. Founded in 1792, Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and the second-largest city in the state. On a recent visit, my husband and I found Raleigh to be a very approachable “big city” with a small-town feel. Known as the “City of Oaks” it is centrally located between the mountains and coast of North Carolina, the mid-way point between New York and Florida, a must-see destination, and one of the “best places to live” according to the U.S. News & World Report.
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
cbs17

Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
RALEIGH, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”

The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Daylight Saving Time to end this weekend, but will it come back?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you go to sleep Saturday night, be prepared because you may feel extra refreshed Sunday morning. Daylight Saving’s Time officially ends this Sunday at 2 a.m., and we will all enjoy an extra hour of sleep. While most of your clocks will automatically...
RALEIGH, NC

