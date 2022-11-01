All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Raleigh is an incredibly exciting and diverse city. Founded in 1792, Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and the second-largest city in the state. On a recent visit, my husband and I found Raleigh to be a very approachable “big city” with a small-town feel. Known as the “City of Oaks” it is centrally located between the mountains and coast of North Carolina, the mid-way point between New York and Florida, a must-see destination, and one of the “best places to live” according to the U.S. News & World Report.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO