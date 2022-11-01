Read full article on original website
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
travelawaits.com
11 Can’t-Miss Experiences In Raleigh, North Carolina
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Raleigh is an incredibly exciting and diverse city. Founded in 1792, Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and the second-largest city in the state. On a recent visit, my husband and I found Raleigh to be a very approachable “big city” with a small-town feel. Known as the “City of Oaks” it is centrally located between the mountains and coast of North Carolina, the mid-way point between New York and Florida, a must-see destination, and one of the “best places to live” according to the U.S. News & World Report.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
cbs17
Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
cbs17
Raleigh police’s Booze It & Lose It Halloween campaign sees 60+ felony arrests
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests. Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
cbs17
Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
Fiancé of Hedingham shooting victim calls on Raleigh leaders to resign
The fiance of Mary Marshall said a widespread alert system may have prevented the woman’s death in Raleigh’s mass shooting last month.
It’s time to build a brand new Jordan High School, Durham officials say
Voters are being asked to improve $550 million in bonds Nov. 8. The schools’ portion won’t cover half of its identified needs.
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
cbs17
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police respond to mass shooter Halloween costume in Raleigh neighborhood where 5 died
“This subject’s costume and demeanor were insensitive and reprehensible but not criminal.”
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Wake Animal Center pleads for help saving pets in crowded shelter
The shelter has tried to avoid euthanizing animals for space but is overflowing with more pets than it can house.
cbs17
‘Still in shock’: Pilot from Hillsborough lands $150K Powerball win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a typical Tuesday morning at Barry Cozart’s kitchen table when he checked the winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s $1 billion drawing. It was that moment that his $3 ticket investment turned into a whopping $150,000 return. As luck had it,...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
cbs17
Daylight Saving Time to end this weekend, but will it come back?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you go to sleep Saturday night, be prepared because you may feel extra refreshed Sunday morning. Daylight Saving’s Time officially ends this Sunday at 2 a.m., and we will all enjoy an extra hour of sleep. While most of your clocks will automatically...
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
