WRAL
Customer who complained about pink BBQ shares her side of the story
An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh. An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh.
Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
WRAL
Top 25 grocery deals this week (Nov. 2-8): Shredded cheese, ground beef, chicken leg quarters, avocados, asparagus
Check out the list of the top 25 grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week!. These deals are valid for participating Raleigh, NC area locations from Nov. 2-8, 2022 unless indicated below. Produce. * Hass Avocados, $0.55 each at ALDI. * California Pomegranates, $0.99 each at...
raleighmag.com
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.3 million
A 2,232-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands. The property located in the 3700 block of Shadybrook Drive in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 17, 2022 for $1,275,000, or $571 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:. A...
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
raleighmag.com
25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9
Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
Park Feature: Apex Community Park
James TulianoLocated about 30 seconds from the town limits of Cary, Apex Community Park offers a beautiful scenic walk around a 50-acre lake. There are two parking lots on both sides of the park that you can choose from depending on what activities you want to do. The first is at 1808 Lake Pine Dr, Cary, NC 27511. This space offers ample parking and direct access to the 2-mile lake trail. This is the way to go if you're planning on doing just the hike.
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in North Carolina.
ghfalcon.com
A table for two (or more): Top restaurants and eateries in the Triangle
It’s no secret that the Triangle is home to numerous restaurants, from hidden gems to established eateries, all showcasing the vibrant culture of the area. No matter what your preference or dietary needs are, you’ll be sure to find a restaurant suited for your taste in this list of the GH Falcon’s favorite Triangle dining locations.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of 5 Best To Raise Children
Choosing where to settle down and raise your children is an important decision. Your job and being around family are important. But so are other factors like schools, cost of living, recreational activities, and more. That’s why our friends at StorageCafe released a data-driven report on the best cities for families with kids. And one North Carolina city ranked as one of the best to raise children in. While we already know that NC is a great place, it’s nice to see it confirmed by others!
WRAL
'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism
RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
bladenonline.com
Salted 2 Way Brownie recipe wins the N.C. State Fair Ultimate Brownie Showdown presented by Humana
RALEIGH – Emoni Jennings of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the Ultimate Brownie Showdown presented by Humana for her Salted 2 Way Brownie recipe. Second place and $300 went to Michelle Hyatt of McLeansville for her Campfire Brownies. Sharon Schwinger of Raleigh won third place and $200 for The Best Brownie recipe.
WRAL
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate Employee
Craft Public House (CPH) opened in Cary in 2010 and has become a staple for those looking to grab a drink or a quality meal. Known for their scratch-made pub fare, casual dishes, and wide range of draft beer, patrons know what to expect when they walk into the door.
