Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
WRAL
Customer who complained about pink BBQ shares her side of the story
An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh. An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh.
'Just the way I felt': Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had barbecue at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
cbs17
Daylight Saving Time to end this weekend, but will it come back?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you go to sleep Saturday night, be prepared because you may feel extra refreshed Sunday morning. Daylight Saving’s Time officially ends this Sunday at 2 a.m., and we will all enjoy an extra hour of sleep. While most of your clocks will automatically...
WRAL
Top 25 grocery deals this week (Nov. 2-8): Shredded cheese, ground beef, chicken leg quarters, avocados, asparagus
Check out the list of the top 25 grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week!. These deals are valid for participating Raleigh, NC area locations from Nov. 2-8, 2022 unless indicated below. Produce. * Hass Avocados, $0.55 each at ALDI. * California Pomegranates, $0.99 each at...
cbs17
8-10k present for Raleigh haunted house, owner reflects on 10 years of decorating, trick-or-treating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, families out trick-or-treating Monday night said things are finally feeling more normal. Austin Mattox and his family said this year was definitely busier than the past two years when it came to trick-or-treating in Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in North Carolina.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Wake Animal Center pleads for help saving pets in crowded shelter
The shelter has tried to avoid euthanizing animals for space but is overflowing with more pets than it can house.
'We miss your face and your flowers': Community rallies to help find missing man known for his kindness, flowers
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you live in Raleigh, there is a good chance you have seen this Mr. Noble, as he is called, sitting at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace Streets selling roses. Now, friends say he's missing. WRAL's Eric Miller tells us what they're doing to...
cbs17
Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
cbs17
Plea for adoptions: Wake County Animal Center at capacity, ‘needs all the help they can get’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been wanting to get a pet, the Wake County Animal Center is asking for your help. The shelter is reaching capacity in their dog and cat kennels. Big and small, young and old…dogs and cats are cramming in. “It’s hard right...
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
bladenonline.com
Raleigh woman and Knightdale boy take home top prizes in the N.C. State Fair Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council
RALEIGH – Gail Fuller of Raleigh took first place honors and $500 in the adult category of the Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council. Christian Davis of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the youth category for his Pizza Bacon Bagel, besting his mom Yvonne Payton Davis who took home third-place honors and $200 in the adult category for her Bacon Stuffed French Toast Sticks.
raleighmag.com
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
