I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Cornisha Shaw, a senior biology major, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Cornisha, who was joyfully planning to receive her bachelor’s degree in May 2023, was a treasured and engaged member in her classes with aspirations to become a veterinarian. According to her professors, she was an active participant who brought joy to the classroom and always seized the opportunity to make her fellow Eagles laugh. She will be remembered by her beautiful smile and positive demeanor, which encouraged others to approach life with love and authenticity.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO