Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Cornisha Shaw
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Cornisha Shaw, a senior biology major, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Cornisha, who was joyfully planning to receive her bachelor’s degree in May 2023, was a treasured and engaged member in her classes with aspirations to become a veterinarian. According to her professors, she was an active participant who brought joy to the classroom and always seized the opportunity to make her fellow Eagles laugh. She will be remembered by her beautiful smile and positive demeanor, which encouraged others to approach life with love and authenticity.
Raleigh mass shooting survivor reunited with beloved dog, able to speak and walk again
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims from the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh has taken another step closer to recovery. Lynn Gardner has been in the hospital since the shooting almost three weeks ago. She spent her 60th birthday in the intensive care unit. On...
'He was just really loved': Family of Raleigh teen gunned down on Halloween speaks
The family of 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton is in mourning after the teen was gunned down on Halloween while out trick-or-treating.
Could NC woman found guilty of DWI use the 4th Amendment to fight her arrest?
Disagreement boils down to when an Orange County deputy detained the driver.
Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
Police respond to mass shooter Halloween costume in Raleigh neighborhood where 5 died
“This subject’s costume and demeanor were insensitive and reprehensible but not criminal.”
8-10k present for Raleigh haunted house, owner reflects on 10 years of decorating, trick-or-treating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, families out trick-or-treating Monday night said things are finally feeling more normal. Austin Mattox and his family said this year was definitely busier than the past two years when it came to trick-or-treating in Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood.
Proud boys protesters show up to drag brunch at Sanford brewery
Dozens of members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, showed up to a drag show brunch at a brewery in Sanford Sunday to voice their disapproval of the event.
'We miss your face and your flowers': Community rallies to help find missing man known for his kindness, flowers
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you live in Raleigh, there is a good chance you have seen this Mr. Noble, as he is called, sitting at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace Streets selling roses. Now, friends say he's missing. WRAL's Eric Miller tells us what they're doing to...
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
Victim of Raleigh mass shooting remembered as "The BOMB" by her co-workers
There's no way to replace Mary Marshall if you ask people in her office. She was one of the people killed in the mass shooting that took place in Raleigh.
4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
After 10 years, Raleigh’s over-the-top King of Halloween just gets better and better
Jesse Jones now has more than 50 full-sized monsters in his Oakwood yard, including a full set of “Stranger Things” characters.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Police disproportionately search Black drivers, passengers, data shows
Thousands of people are pulled over across the state every day and about one out of 20 - or about 5 percent - ends in a police search. Across the state and in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville, Black people are significantly more likely to have a traffic stop end in a search than any other group of people.
Raleigh police’s Booze It & Lose It Halloween campaign sees 60+ felony arrests
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests. Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.
Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation
DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
Family demands answers after mother of 3 found dead in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. Her family is identifying her as Becky Pruner. The family has a lot of questions about the circumstances...
'We want to be neighbors': Durham leaders tour DHA redeveloped housing developments
DURHAM, N.C. — Community leaders got a unique look Thursday at Durham Housing Authority developments. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Many of the planned developments will have both market-rate...
