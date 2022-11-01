ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccu.edu

Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Cornisha Shaw

I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Cornisha Shaw, a senior biology major, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Cornisha, who was joyfully planning to receive her bachelor’s degree in May 2023, was a treasured and engaged member in her classes with aspirations to become a veterinarian. According to her professors, she was an active participant who brought joy to the classroom and always seized the opportunity to make her fellow Eagles laugh. She will be remembered by her beautiful smile and positive demeanor, which encouraged others to approach life with love and authenticity.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy