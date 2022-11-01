Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On ThursdayMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Things to do in Flagstaff, ArizonaMomJunkyFlagstaff, AZ
Family-Friendly Things to do in Camp Verde, ArizonaMomJunkyCamp Verde, AZ
Expect Showers and Possibly Snow in Flagstaff this WeekendMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next monthKristen WaltersFlagstaff, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Cove Mesa Vineyard opens tasting room in booming Verde Valley
Cove Mesa Vineyard has officially opened its new Tasting Room in the heart of Arizona’s Verde Valley wine region. Located at the intersection of Cornville Rd. and Page Springs Rd. in Cornville, the new 3,400 sq. ft. Cove Mesa Vineyard Tasting Room is situated near the winery’s estate vineyard in the area’s bustling wine scene.
prescottenews.com
Highlands Center Holiday Bazaar this Weekend
Visit the Highlands Center prepared to peruse and purchase nature themed arts and crafts created by local artists and artisans. We expect to have over 20 vendors sharing their wares at this year’s event so stop by and pick up some unique, locally made gifts for your loved ones, or find that special item just for yourself!
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
gotodestinations.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in Flagstaff, Arizona – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Flagstaff, Arizona, there are plenty of wonderful breakfast spots to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your hiking adventure or a leisurely brunch with friends, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of these great restaurants.
AZFamily
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
realestatedaily-news.com
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
theprescotttimes.com
Crews Treated 275 Acres in Granite Basin
Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look for...
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday
ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
theprescotttimes.com
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL FRY’S FUEL OF DREAMS EVENT
The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank Fry’s Food Stores and the Prescott Valley community for their participation in the 10th Annual Fuel of Dreams in raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona, which was held on October 27th, 2022, between 2:30 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. Approximately...
journalaz.com
Yavapai College loses Clarkdale’s ‘branch campus’ status; President Rhine refuses to answer questions
Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine sent the members of the Yavapai County Governing Board a statement on Sept. 1 that the Clarkdale campus has lost its accreditation as a branch campus under federal law:. “In the past, the Verde Valley location was classified by our accrediting body, the Higher Learning...
theprescotttimes.com
WILHOIT TOWN HALL HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED
Due to pending weather Supervisor Harry Oberg HAS CANCELED the annual Wilhoit Town Hall FROM Thursday, November 3, 2022, and is RESCHEDULED to Thursday, November 10th, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The Town Hall will be held at the Calvary Church located at 8530 S. Walden Blvd. Town Halls...
knau.org
Million dollar Powerball ticket purchased in Flagstaff
No one won Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but a $1 million ticket was purchased in Flagstaff. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball was 23. Arizona Lottery officials say the million-dollar winner bought their ticket at a Flagstaff Maverik located at 4190 E....
knau.org
Transportation officials anticipate first snowstorm of the season
Arizona Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to check road conditions and be prepared ahead of the season’s first significant snowfall. They say the safest approach is to wait for the storm to pass before leaving home. Officials say drivers shouldn’t pass snowplows until the driver pulls over....
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
theprescotttimes.com
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road. On Thursday, November 3 rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan. Altima...
