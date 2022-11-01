Read full article on original website
Hobby Lobby CEO discusses decision-making process with company ownership: ‘I Chose God”
"Wealth can be a curse and, in most cases, if you drill down on it, wealth is a curse in terms of marriage, children and things of that nature; so we're stewarding our company and, therefore, our children come to work, and they get what they earn… it's a paradigm change from ownership that can really wreck a family," David Green told Fox and Friends Weekend this weekend.
Digiday
Teads, Edelman, VICE Media Group and Imagination are among this year’s Digiday Awards finalists
Innovation and inclusivity emerged as significant themes in this year’s Digiday Awards shortlist. With a cookieless environment on the horizon, companies are experimenting with new ways to interact with their customers as well as serve communities often left behind. Teads received a nomination for Most Innovative Technology Platform. The...
gripped.com
Gripped is hiring a Affiliate Marketing Associate
Gripped Publishing is hiring a data-minded, growth-oriented Affiliate Marketing Associate with strong communication skills to help with various tasks related to our growing affiliate content. Our properties include a number of outdoor/active lifestyle sites including runningmagazine.ca, cyclingmagazine.ca, gripped.com and triathlonmagazine.ca. If you have the ambition to grow in affiliate and performance marketing, let’s talk!
cxmtoday.com
Salesforce Contact Center Brings AI And Automation To Customers
85% of customers expect consistent interactions with businesses — and service sits squarely at the center of the customer experience. Salesforce has rolled out new technology that gives companies the contact center solution they need right now. Bringing together a comprehensive set of tools, Salesforce Contact Center now efficiently transforms and scales contact centers into a hub of automated, intelligent, and real-time customer service.
AdWeek
VMLY&R Names Abbie Baehr Chief Strategy Officer for the New York Office
VMLY&R has appointed Abbie Baehr as chief strategy officer of the New York office, further expanding the agency’s executive strategic leadership. The role adds strategic leadership for the flagship office, which features key client accounts including Dell, New Balance, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Advil and Ford. Baehr will report to Ian...
Douglas Names New Chief Digital Officer
PARIS — More executive changes are afoot in the upper echelon of Douglas, the German premium beauty retailer. The group has named Philipp Andrée its new chief digital officer.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship That news comes less than two weeks after the company announced a new chief executive officer, Sander van der Lann, who has succeeded Tina Müller, as she joined Douglas’ supervisory board. Andrée is to become the group’s chief digital officer and member of its board starting in January. Douglas’ last chief digital...
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Marketing: Brands double down on cause-focused efforts
Today's newsletter checks in from the Association of National Advertisers' Masters of Marketing conference in Orlando. Procter & Gamble plans to continue big ad spend around minority-owned media. After years of attending the biggest annual gathering of CMOs in the country, I've become inured to hearing marketing’s glitterati tout the...
Cotopaxi Brings General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer
Cotopaxi is continuing to staff up. The Salt Lake City, Utah-based sustainable outdoors brand has brought Brad Hiranaga on board as chief brand officer.More from WWDCotopaxiInside Fendi's Pop Up in SoHoSpring 2023 Trends: Texture The former chief marketing officer of General Mills is the third C-suite executive to join the brand in the past six months following the appointment of Damien Huang as chief executive officer and Grace Zuncic as chief people and impact officer. “Cotopaxi is poised for a meteoric ascension as an impact-driven adventure brand, and Brad is the perfect fit to help drive us through the next phase,” said Davis...
Heap Welcomes Micha Hershman as Chief Marketing Officer
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Heap, the leading digital analytics provider, is pleased to announce Micha Hershman as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005014/en/ Micha Hershman joins Heap as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a track record of driving growth and revenue through integrated brand and demand initiatives. (Photo: Business Wire)
