MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO