FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Frozen with Desire, A Captivating Sculpture with 6,200 Shimmering DiamondsNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Miami New Times
South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 22nd Year
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has just announced its lineup for 2023. From Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26, thousands of people will head to the giant tents on Miami Beach to eat, drink, and celebrate the 22nd year of the festival, which will benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. So far, more than $34 million has been raised, helping secure the future of the hospitality industry by training its next generation.
miamicurated.com
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place
One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV
The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
luxury-houses.net
A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida
6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Cafe Toque Cubano to Open in Dania Beach
Cafe Toque Cubano is bringing more Cuban cuisine to Broward County
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach
Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
communitynewspapers.com
GREATER MIAMI AND MIAMI BEACH’S TOP THEATERS AND PERFORMANCE VENUES OFFER EXCLUSIVE DEALS DURING MIAMI ENTERTAINMENT MONTHS
Hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the program features events and performances representing the destination’s diverse entertainment scene. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announced the return of Miami Entertainment Months. The two-month-long program runs from October 1 through November 30 and showcases Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s dynamic and diverse entertainment scene through exclusive deals, ticket packages and more. Explore the more than 40 offers at MiamiTemptations.com.
Click10.com
Metromover to Miami Beach? It’s finally coming, officials say
MIAMI – After years of discussion and public clamoring, getting to Miami Beach by train may finally become a reality by the end of the decade. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced plans to expand Miami’s Metromover to Miami Beach in a video posted to social media Wednesday.
Will November bring cooler weather to South Florida?
MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
seminoletribune.org
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
Click10.com
Residents of evacuated Miami Beach condo building could be back home soon
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Good news is coming for people living in the Port Royale building on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach: they could be back in their homes as soon as early next week. On Tuesday, Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damage that led...
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
secretmiami.com
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty To Open First Miami Store
It’s a great year for RiRi fans — the superstar is returning to music, prepping for her Super Bowl performance next year and debuting the latest lingerie styles for her annual Savage X Fenty Show. In fact, Rihanna’s hard at work on her inclusive lingerie line, even gearing up to open its first Florida location and it’s coming to Miami.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West
Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
travelnoire.com
Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami
A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom
South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
