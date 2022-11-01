ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Five Points

Today we need a good sense of direction to learn how this place came to be on the map. Today, I know it’s noisy, but I’m standing at an intersect that’s not unlike thousands of intersections in Fresno county. Let me give you your bearings. That way...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno EOC job fair looking to fill many positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno EOC Head Start 0 to 5 is hosting a job fair on November 5 looking to fill dozens of positions at their Fresno County sites. The event will take place at Fresno EOC at 1920 Mariposa Street in the courtyard. There will be free parking in the Fresno EOC parking […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman sitting on tracks injured by oncoming train in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now recovering after being hit by a train Thursday night. The Fresno Police Department responded to a person getting hit by a train near Shaw and Marks Avenues in Northwest Fresno. Detectives learned the woman had been sitting on the tracks when...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022

California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera motorcyclist fatally ejected from bike, CHP says

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was involved in a crash that left them dead in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a solo motorcyclist around 5:30 p.m. that was near Road 209 and the rural area of Highway 41. The motorcyclist was riding south of Road 209 along […]
MADERA, CA
legalexaminer.com

Two Vehicles Collide in Intersection Without Power in Eastern Fresno

A frightening impact between cars left one vehicle in the front yard of a Fresno home and sent two people to the hospital. Fresno Police say the accident occurred in the intersection of Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the power to the traffic lights had gone out. KSEE-TV reports the accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on November 1, 2022. The PG&E power company had reported outages throughout the day on Tuesday.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver crashes after leading deputies on long chase

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

