Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
On The Map: Five Points
Today we need a good sense of direction to learn how this place came to be on the map. Today, I know it’s noisy, but I’m standing at an intersect that’s not unlike thousands of intersections in Fresno county. Let me give you your bearings. That way...
Former Fresno councilman 'frozen by fear' as friend attacked
Former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines says he was frozen by fear and even lost consciousness briefly on the day he thought his longtime friend was going to kill him.
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
Fresno EOC job fair looking to fill many positions
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno EOC Head Start 0 to 5 is hosting a job fair on November 5 looking to fill dozens of positions at their Fresno County sites. The event will take place at Fresno EOC at 1920 Mariposa Street in the courtyard. There will be free parking in the Fresno EOC parking […]
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
LOCKED OUT: Fresno family forced out due to real estate scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno married couple left with thousands of dollars in damage to their home after a real estate scam locked them out. Sang Her and Nou Yang decided in June to move from California to Tennessee. Initially, that move was filled with excitement as they picked up their four children and […]
KMPH.com
Woman sitting on tracks injured by oncoming train in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now recovering after being hit by a train Thursday night. The Fresno Police Department responded to a person getting hit by a train near Shaw and Marks Avenues in Northwest Fresno. Detectives learned the woman had been sitting on the tracks when...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Visalia (Visalia, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The crash occurred on Highway 198 at around 4.30 p.m. A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling at a high speed on Highway 198 when it collided with a Toyota 4-Runner. According to the officials, the car was going at a normal speed.
KMPH.com
Festive Friday, 11/4/22 - No County Rednecks
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Local Country/Rap duo No County Rednecks performed in Great Day's Studio B for Festive Friday on Nov. 4, 2022.
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
Hanford Sentinel
High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022
California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
Man leads police in pursuit through central Fresno
Just before midnight on Wednesday, Fresno County deputies tried to pull over the driver at Cedar and McKinley for a vehicle code violation.
WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
Madera motorcyclist fatally ejected from bike, CHP says
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was involved in a crash that left them dead in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a solo motorcyclist around 5:30 p.m. that was near Road 209 and the rural area of Highway 41. The motorcyclist was riding south of Road 209 along […]
legalexaminer.com
Two Vehicles Collide in Intersection Without Power in Eastern Fresno
A frightening impact between cars left one vehicle in the front yard of a Fresno home and sent two people to the hospital. Fresno Police say the accident occurred in the intersection of Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the power to the traffic lights had gone out. KSEE-TV reports the accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on November 1, 2022. The PG&E power company had reported outages throughout the day on Tuesday.
KMPH.com
Driver crashes after leading deputies on long chase
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fred Ruiz made millions off frozen Mexican food. Why he donated $15 million to UC Merced
In 1964 when he was helping to launch a frozen Mexican food company in Tulare, Fred Ruiz remembers his father, Louis, rummaging through scrap yards looking for anything that he could use in building the machines to make the product. His father would look for gas burners, stoves and other...
KMPH.com
Sanger seeks volunteers to assist with public safety ahead of its Veterans Parade
SANGER, Calif. — The streets of downtown Sanger will be lined with thousands of people from across the Sanger community and nearby areas for the 12th annual Sanger Veterans Parade on Saturday. Before it celebrates its veterans, it is asking for those in the public to help with safety measures.
KMPH.com
School district put on high alert due to social media threat in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — A 13 and 14-year-old students have been arrested after police say this duo was responsible for a social media threat that put many on high alert on Thursday in Hanford. Police began to receive calls from parents at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School about a social...
Comments / 1