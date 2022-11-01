ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PHOTOS: NICU babies dress up to celebrate Halloween at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tiny babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU were able to join in on Halloween celebrations by dressing up in spooky and sweet costumes made by their very own NICU nurses.

Each year the NICU nurses at the Children’s Hospital buy materials and handmake costumes for their tiny patients. From spooky witches and skeletons to the sweetest bunch of grapes, costumes for the babies provided an extra special touch, helping to make families’ hospital stays just a bit brighter.

Check out photos from the NICU Halloween celebration below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCzCS_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWxgZ_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0taB5j_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r02Cu_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4Qtj_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1hud_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoNWr_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126h4Z_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2iAN_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkmwU_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyVF1_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnJvj_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX3o3_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131cnI_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oes6F_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twTCc_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2KDc_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LrKj_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zouYH_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jza7u_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVzPi_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iN53O_0iuEWdMk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W60qH_0iuEWdMk00
