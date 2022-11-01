ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
How 2 Black radio hosts could keep Kanye West from selling 'White Lives Matter' apparel

WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name "Ye," made headlines when he appeared at a fashion show wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. Despite fierce backlash to his fashion statement, West looked poised to introduce his new apparel to the market, and he also signaled that he would soon start selling the shirts. However, there's now a legal roadblock in his way.
