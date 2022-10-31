Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson. "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon
From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
New after-school program in Rockwall helps transform students into ‘Men and Ladies of Honor’
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Honor changes everything. That’s the basis for the new after-school program known as Men and Ladies of Honor, presented by Honor Ministries. “We have a goal to launch Men and Ladies of Honor groups in each 6th through 8th grade school in the Rockwall ISD this year,” said Weldon Davis, Regional Director for Rockwall/Heath Men of Honor and Ambassador to Honduras. “Our vision is to foster young men and ladies who are balanced in their souls and bold in their spirits, prepared to demonstrate to those around them a culture of courage, civility, kindness and compassion.”
Tornado damaged Dallas ISD high school to become state-of-the-art learning center
DALLAS - Three years after being badly damaged in a tornado outbreak Thomas Jefferson High School is about to reopen again as a state-of-the-art learning center. The Dallas ISD campus underwent a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation after an EF-3 tornado struck the school in Oct. 2019. The damage was...
Wednesday's Child: They've spent the last 11 years in foster care, but these 2 brothers still believe God will find their forever family
DALLAS — In today's Wednesday's Child, “Pure of heart” is a great way to describe brothers 14-year-old Octavion and 15-year-old Kristopher. WFAA spent time with them at Altitude Trampoline Park in Cedar Hill. They caught a lot of air on the trampolines. It's nice to jump high,...
Jury awards $21M to family of patient after simple leg surgery left him in a vegetative state
DALLAS - A jury awarded more than $21 million to the family of a man left in a vegetative state after leg surgery in Dallas. On Oct. 11, 2017, 27-year-old Carlos David Castro Rojas went to the hospital for surgery on a fracture in his shin. During the surgery Rojas...
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
Fun Activities in McKinney This November
November has arrived and with it, we leave behind us the sometimes-too-warm weather of early fall and start thinking about sweaters, comfort food, and of course, the holiday season. Below are just some of the many events waiting for you this November in McKinney! Make sure to check our website calendar regularly, too, as there are always new events being added. And even better, sign up for our weekly newsletter so you'll always be in the know, via your email, what's coming up each weekend!
Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper
Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
Pressure to ban hair discrimination grows after new study links straighteners to cancer
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study linking uterine cancer in women to using hair-straightening chemicals has sparked a deeper conversation about the pressure some Black women face to straighten their hair."I've always been like, 'Oh I need, you know, the creamy crack,'" Brittany Huntley said. "Like, I need it to be straightened." Huntley said she's been getting relaxers since she was 3 years old. It made it easier to manage her hair. But in college when she transitioned back to her natural hair, she had some problems at the bank where she worked as a teller."They told me had I had...
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Grapevine is more than a full-service community-based hospital. This award-winning medical facility is home to Grapevine’s Level III NICU that is capable of caring for seriously ill newborns. With advanced medical technology handled by a highly-experienced medical staff, Baylor Scott & White — Grapevine can treat a wide range of health issues including orthopedic conditions, cardiovascular disease, cancer and general surgery. Its nursing team was recognized with the prestigious Magnet® designation three times, maintaining the gold standard of excellence that less than 10% of hospitals receive nationally. Plus thanks to its 24/7 Emergency Department, Baylor Scott & White — Grapevine can help no matter what time of the day it is.
Grandson of Legendary Entrepreneur Mary Kay Ash to Lead Global Cosmetics Giant
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- On the eve of the company’s 60 th anniversary, leadership of one of the world’s largest and most iconic cosmetics companies will pass to the third generation of its founder’s family. Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006098/en/ Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.
A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
Farmers Branch mayor resigns for 'personal reasons' with 6 months left in term
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The mayor of Farmers Branch told city leaders he would be resigning Monday for "personal reasons," according to Farmers Branch officials. Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation from the Mayor's office Monday night. He had six months left until the end of his term (May 2023). Dye had served more than five years as mayor and was elected twice by voters.
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
