fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson.  "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon

From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
RICHARDSON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

New after-school program in Rockwall helps transform students into ‘Men and Ladies of Honor’

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Honor changes everything. That’s the basis for the new after-school program known as Men and Ladies of Honor, presented by Honor Ministries. “We have a goal to launch Men and Ladies of Honor groups in each 6th through 8th grade school in the Rockwall ISD this year,” said Weldon Davis, Regional Director for Rockwall/Heath Men of Honor and Ambassador to Honduras. “Our vision is to foster young men and ladies who are balanced in their souls and bold in their spirits, prepared to demonstrate to those around them a culture of courage, civility, kindness and compassion.”
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
FRISCO, TX
visitmckinney.com

Fun Activities in McKinney This November

November has arrived and with it, we leave behind us the sometimes-too-warm weather of early fall and start thinking about sweaters, comfort food, and of course, the holiday season. Below are just some of the many events waiting for you this November in McKinney! Make sure to check our website calendar regularly, too, as there are always new events being added. And even better, sign up for our weekly newsletter so you'll always be in the know, via your email, what's coming up each weekend!
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper

Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
PROSPER, TX
CBS DFW

Pressure to ban hair discrimination grows after new study links straighteners to cancer

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study linking uterine cancer in women to using hair-straightening chemicals has sparked a deeper conversation about the pressure some Black women face to straighten their hair."I've always been like, 'Oh I need, you know, the creamy crack,'" Brittany Huntley said. "Like, I need it to be straightened." Huntley said she's been getting relaxers since she was 3 years old. It made it easier to manage her hair. But in college when she transitioned back to her natural hair, she had some problems at the bank where she worked as a teller."They told me had I had...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Southlake Style

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Grapevine is more than a full-service community-based hospital. This award-winning medical facility is home to Grapevine’s Level III NICU that is capable of caring for seriously ill newborns. With advanced medical technology handled by a highly-experienced medical staff, Baylor Scott & White — Grapevine can treat a wide range of health issues including orthopedic conditions, cardiovascular disease, cancer and general surgery. Its nursing team was recognized with the prestigious Magnet® designation three times, maintaining the gold standard of excellence that less than 10% of hospitals receive nationally. Plus thanks to its 24/7 Emergency Department, Baylor Scott & White — Grapevine can help no matter what time of the day it is.
GRAPEVINE, TX
The Associated Press

Grandson of Legendary Entrepreneur Mary Kay Ash to Lead Global Cosmetics Giant

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- On the eve of the company’s 60 th anniversary, leadership of one of the world’s largest and most iconic cosmetics companies will pass to the third generation of its founder’s family. Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006098/en/ Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
DALLAS, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.

A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Farmers Branch mayor resigns for 'personal reasons' with 6 months left in term

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The mayor of Farmers Branch told city leaders he would be resigning Monday for "personal reasons," according to Farmers Branch officials. Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation from the Mayor's office Monday night. He had six months left until the end of his term (May 2023). Dye had served more than five years as mayor and was elected twice by voters.
FARMERS BRANCH, TX

