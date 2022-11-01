Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale
Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player daggers fellow pro over Jack Nicklaus comparison: "How?!"
PGA Tour pro Michael Kim took to social media this week to chide fellow pro Chesson Hadley after he found himself reportedly held in the same regard as legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If the name Kim rings a bell, it's because he hit the headlines earlier in the year when...
golfmagic.com
LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"
The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro shares image of nasty cuts after scooter crash
Grayson Murray has thanked PGA Tour staff, caddies and well-wishers after revealing the nasty cuts he sustained during a scooter crash before the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. News quietly filtered through on the official PGA Tour website last week that Murray, 29, was forced to withdraw...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
golfmagic.com
"Asked NOT to attend"; field for Greg Norman's PGA Tour event confirmed
The field for LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's annual QBE Shootout will feature two LPGA Tour players for the first time in the event's 34-year history, but the defending champions (now on LIV) are out. Lexi Thompson (ranked seventh in the world) will be making her sixth appearance in the...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy set for HUGE MATCH vs Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas!
We might not have seen a great deal of Tiger Woods in what has been one of the most controversial years in the sport's history courtesy of LIV Golf, but we could be seeing the 15-time major champion quite a bit over the coming weeks. Despite Woods not hitting a...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack
Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
Woods, McIlroy, Spieth, Thomas Confirmed for ‘The Match’
The next installment of the made-for-TV event will take place under the lights on Dec. 10 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I...
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s Company TMRW Sports Announces F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton as an Investor
F1 great Lewis Hamilton is joining as an investor in TMRW Sports, a progressive entertainment and media company spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
golfmagic.com
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?
It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
CNBC
Serena Williams, Justin Timberlake are among big-name investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's sports venture
Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's sports venture has announced a new group of investors. The group includes champion athletes and sports team owners. TMRW Sports' first venture is its TGL golf league, which kicks off in January 2024. Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's new sports startup — which is already...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour fights back against LIV Golf as players guaranteed $150,000
LIV Golf may have the most money in professional golf right now, but the DP World Tour has attempted to close the gap by announcing their 2023 schedule with record prize purses and the introduction of a player earnings assurance programme. The circuit, known formerly as the European Tour, announced...
golfmagic.com
"Whipping boy" Patrick Reed files another defamation lawsuit against golf media
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has filed another defamation lawsuit against members of the golf media, this time wanting $250m in damages. Reed is already involved in a $750m lawsuit against the Golf Channel and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee. As well as Chamblee that lawsuit involves Golf Channel broadcasters...
golfmagic.com
Bubba makes extraordinary claim about PGA Tour activity behind closed doors
Bubba Watson created all sorts of headlines when he joined LIV Golf earlier in the year. And the two-time Masters champion just might create a few more with his latest remarks, as he has made the outlandish claim that he was paid behind closed doors to show up to PGA Tour events.
Golf.com
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
