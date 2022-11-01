Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Grand Rapids volleyball scoreboard: See which teams won district titles
Postseason volleyball action heated up Thursday night with district championship matches across the Grand Rapids area. Check out which team brought home district trophies to their schools below:
Declining enrollment has Western Michigan University on budgetary tightrope
KALAMAZOO, MI — Western Michigan University has 17,835 students this fall, its lowest enrollment since the 1960s. The number is down 6% from last fall. Down 27% from a decade ago, when the fall headcount was 24,598. Down 41% from 20 years ago, when WMU’s fall count peaked at 29,732.
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
A Wallaby is on the loose in Michigan
The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Sip bourbon at the inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest, dress up for Youmacon, or get started on your holiday shopping – here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Youmacon. Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Detroit Marriott at...
7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round
Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
Hey, America! Hillsdale College is aiming for you, too.
The little Michigan school has big clout with the Republican Party — and boasts about its ‘alumni pipeline to the Supreme Court’
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Dear Albion College: You’re Failing My Expectations
This is my first year at Albion College. I can honestly say that I’m disappointed. I remember going on my first tour of Albion. I was enthralled with the beautiful trees, immaculate architecture and the promise of academic excellence. My tour guide spoke of a walkable community where I could study, eat and work – without ever leaving campus.
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
“Too Extreme”? Michigan Political Catch Phrase Gets Roasted Online
It's the catchphrase of the midterm elections, with both sides calling the other extreme, and now a GR humor group is roasting the slogan, and churning out some funny, but true memes. It Turns Out The "Too Confusing, Too Extreme" Slogan Can Be Applied To Anything. Liberals and Conservatives alike...
Which Restaurants are Offering Thanksgiving Meals To Go in 2022?
If cooking isn’t your forte, or maybe you just want to spend more time with people than your oven this holiday, consider Thanksgiving Meals to Go. These area restaurants are helping take the time out of meal prep so you can enjoy what matters the most this Thanksgiving – your favorite friends and family.
townbroadcast.com
Is the Sinclair Broadcast Group ruining Channel 3?
“Connect the dots… and pay attention.” — What I so often tell myself. I hear tell today that weather lady Christina Anthony is leaving WWMT-TV Channel 3. Her departure is latest in a puzzling string of female reporters and broadcasters who have exited the television station, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group in recent years.
WWMTCw
Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
WWMTCw
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Clocks fall back by an hour late Saturday night, springing people into the same argument year after year. “I think that they should just pick one and stick with it, and we shouldn’t change back and forth," Stephanie Kershner, a Kalamazoo mom, said. "It’s terrible for our bodies. It messes with my work, and messes with my kids especially. They’re either too tired or they wake up too early.”
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers arrived to the area of Staples Avenue near W North Street in Kalamazoo to reports of gunfire Tuesday around 6 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Two separate vehicle accidents were at the scene, police said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
Comments / 0