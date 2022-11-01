ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Sip bourbon at the inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest, dress up for Youmacon, or get started on your holiday shopping – here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Youmacon. Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Detroit Marriott at...
1077 WRKR

7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round

Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
albionpleiad.com

Opinion: Dear Albion College: You’re Failing My Expectations

This is my first year at Albion College. I can honestly say that I’m disappointed. I remember going on my first tour of Albion. I was enthralled with the beautiful trees, immaculate architecture and the promise of academic excellence. My tour guide spoke of a walkable community where I could study, eat and work – without ever leaving campus.
townbroadcast.com

Is the Sinclair Broadcast Group ruining Channel 3?

“Connect the dots… and pay attention.” — What I so often tell myself. I hear tell today that weather lady Christina Anthony is leaving WWMT-TV Channel 3. Her departure is latest in a puzzling string of female reporters and broadcasters who have exited the television station, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group in recent years.
WWMTCw

Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
WWMTCw

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Clocks fall back by an hour late Saturday night, springing people into the same argument year after year. “I think that they should just pick one and stick with it, and we shouldn’t change back and forth," Stephanie Kershner, a Kalamazoo mom, said. "It’s terrible for our bodies. It messes with my work, and messes with my kids especially. They’re either too tired or they wake up too early.”
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers arrived to the area of Staples Avenue near W North Street in Kalamazoo to reports of gunfire Tuesday around 6 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Two separate vehicle accidents were at the scene, police said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing...
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
