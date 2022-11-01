ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

HPM Johnson Brings Holistic Program Management Services to Georgia

HPM, a Birmingham-based program management firm, and Atlanta-based Johnson Construction Services announce a structured joint venture as HPM Johnson. The strategic partnership delivers holistic and integrated program management, flexible and scalable owner’s representation, and a range of services across the construction lifecycle for new and ongoing projects throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area, throughout Georgia and the Southeast.
ATLANTA, GA
EnviroSpark Provides Atlanta Area Nonprofits with New EV Charging Stations at No Cost to Organizations

Georgia-based electric vehicle (EV) charging company EnviroSpark has partnered with Atlanta-based nonprofits Georgia Aquarium, The Woodruff Arts Center, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Bobby Jones Golf Course, The Atlanta Humane Society and Atlanta Botanical Garden to install, maintain and operate electric vehicle charging stations as part of EnviroSpark’s growing network of branded stations.
ATLANTA, GA
Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer to Speak at Chamber Meeting

Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Alliance Residential Opens 318-Unit Prose Fairview, Purchases 22.34 Acres for Prose LaGrange near Atlanta

Alliance Residential Company today announced it has opened Prose Fairview, a Class-A apartment community in Covington. It is the company’s second Prose-branded apartment community to be completed in the Atlanta metropolitan area this year. Located on more than 36 acres at 3655 Fairview Road in Covington, the community includes 318 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units averaging a spacious 996 square feet.
COVINGTON, GA
Fulton County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in Support of Local Veterans

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced that the Government Center will be illuminated green from Monday, November 7 through Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, as part of Operation Green Light. Fulton County working in conjunction with the National Association of Counties (NACo), and the National Association of County Veteran...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award

Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
GEORGIA STATE
Nobu Atlanta Names Elite Hospitality Talent for Hotel Leadership Team

Nobu Hotel Atlanta, a 152-room Nobu Hospitality destination opening this fall, has selected two industry experts for the brand’s leadership team – Michael Chin as General Manager and Brittney Economos as Director of Sales. Chin and Economos will guide the hotel’s launch in Buckhead, which marks Georgia’s first Nobu property and includes the luxury brand’s iconic Nobu restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
US LBM, Acquires Georgia Truss

US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Georgia Truss, an Atlanta-area manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses. Georgia Truss designs, manufacturers and supplies roof and floor truss components to contractors, developers and multifamily, commercial and residential builders in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Real Estate Forum Announces Note-Worthy November Guests

Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio offers a great line-up of guests for November. Take some time this month to tun into the latest market updates, real estate developments as well as what to expect in the new year. The award-winning podcast delivers weekly-bite sized episodes packed full of information about today’s hottest industry topics. With the market still experiencing a dramatic transition, both buyers and sellers are in for an interesting Q4 and holiday season.
ATLANTA, GA
Sterling Culinary Raise $138,000 for Special Olympics

Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management executive chef, CEO, and co-founder John C. Metz is pleased to announce that its 24th Annual Golf Classic has raised $112,363 for Special Olympics Georgia. Combined with the $26,000 donated by guests through the restaurants’ “Be A Champ” September donation program, the contribution increases to more than $138,000.
ROSWELL, GA
Y3S Open House, Live Music and More at The Works in November

Fall has arrived, the holiday season is just around the corner and The Works is your pace to celebrate. With the opening of the long-awaited entertainment venue, Your 3rd Spot, holiday-themed workshops and live music every weekend, there is always something for everyone in the family to enjoy at the Upper Westside’s largest mixed-use gathering destination.
ATLANTA, GA
DNA Behavior Continues Evolution, Naming Leon Morales as President

Atlanta-based global behavior and money insights company announces new roles for longtime leaders, with Morales taking on Presidency and Massie becoming Executive Chairman. Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International continues its growth and evolution, elevating Leon Morales to President and Chief Energy Officer. A member of the executive team since 2013, Morales previously served as the global organization’s Chief Relationship Officer and Managing Director.
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Third Quarter 2022 Operating Highlights

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (the Bank) today released preliminary unaudited financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. All numbers reported below for the third quarter of 2022 are approximate until the Bank announces unaudited financial results in its Form 10-Q which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about November 4, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Record number of Emory School of Nursing Faculty win Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research Awards

A record number of faculty from the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing have been named award winners by the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research (FNINR). The annual awards recognize national nursing research leaders who have made significant contributions to nursing science. The Emory recipients...
ATLANTA, GA

