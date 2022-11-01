Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO