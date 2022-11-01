Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Return to Excellence, Return to Rosen Shingle Creek
Experience the landmark of luxury and service at Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando’s finest hotel when it comes to meetings and events. This AAA Four Diamond hotel rises along Shingle Creek, the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, nestled throughout 255 acres of enchanted flora. With dazzling meeting venues, exquisite cuisine and suites with expansive views, your stay is sure to be as productive as it will be relaxing.
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
scottjosephorlando.com
Spanish River Grille set to return to New Smyrna Beach with original owners
Spanish River Grille, the once-popular New Smyrna Beach restaurant that closed in 2017, is set to return, with a projected opening day of Dec. 19. That date is significant because it was Dec. 19, 1999, that Michele and Henry Salgado opened the original iteration. The restaurant was a critical hit and Henry Salgado, as its executive chef, became a James Beard Award nominee in the Best Chef South region for his cuisine.
Daytona Beach considers proposal to add affordable housing units
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach is looking to add more affordable housing while improving one of its poorest neighborhoods. The city will soon consider a proposal to build more than 60 apartment units in the Midtown neighborhood, with about a third of those designated for low- and moderate-income individuals.
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home; other depressions in yard worsening
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
fox35orlando.com
Florida tattoo artist pays it forward, holding raffle benefiting Hurricane Ian storm survivors
A tattoo artist is holding a full-day tattoo session raffle to help Volusia County families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Kevin Moore lives in Palm Coast and considers himself lucky that he escaped Hurricane Ian’s wrath, but seeing his friend lose everything made him ask himself how he couple help. He decided to use what he does for a living: tattooing. He's giving away a full-day tattoo session which is worth $1,200. Raffle tickets cost $50 each.
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights
Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
palmcoastobserver.com
Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in 2023
The City of Palm Coast announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that it will host the second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Palm Coast on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 8 a.m., which will take place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
palmcoastobserver.com
Hammock Dunes just spent $700,000 on dune restoration — and then Hurricane Ian washed it away
The Hammock Dunes home owner's association just spent $700,000 to replace their dunes, only to lose them again in Hurricane Ian. But, Greg Davis, president of Hammock Dunes Owners Association, said the problem is not that they lost the dunes, but that they can't get any financial help to maintain them without a county beach management program.
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
3 Pizza Places You Need to Try in Orlando
Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
click orlando
Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area. Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to...
click orlando
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
WESH
Tropical Storm Lisa to strengthen Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa is forecast to strengthen Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was located 270 miles east of Isla Roatan, Honduras, and 385 miles east of Belize City. Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west at 15 mph. "On...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery opens in Ormond Beach
The first time Yamini Desai tasted a bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, she chose a white chocolate raspberry flavor. She had bought it for her husband's birthday, and the family all loved it, the Ormond Beach resident recalled. With a bakery nearby from where her children go to school in Jacksonville, Nothing Bundt Cakes quickly became her "go-to gift" for every occasion for the past few years, Desai said. So her husband asked her, "Why not open one in Ormond Beach?"
