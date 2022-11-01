ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

Return to Excellence, Return to Rosen Shingle Creek

Experience the landmark of luxury and service at Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando’s finest hotel when it comes to meetings and events. This AAA Four Diamond hotel rises along Shingle Creek, the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, nestled throughout 255 acres of enchanted flora. With dazzling meeting venues, exquisite cuisine and suites with expansive views, your stay is sure to be as productive as it will be relaxing.
ORLANDO, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Spanish River Grille set to return to New Smyrna Beach with original owners

Spanish River Grille, the once-popular New Smyrna Beach restaurant that closed in 2017, is set to return, with a projected opening day of Dec. 19. That date is significant because it was Dec. 19, 1999, that Michele and Henry Salgado opened the original iteration. The restaurant was a critical hit and Henry Salgado, as its executive chef, became a James Beard Award nominee in the Best Chef South region for his cuisine.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida tattoo artist pays it forward, holding raffle benefiting Hurricane Ian storm survivors

A tattoo artist is holding a full-day tattoo session raffle to help Volusia County families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Kevin Moore lives in Palm Coast and considers himself lucky that he escaped Hurricane Ian’s wrath, but seeing his friend lose everything made him ask himself how he couple help. He decided to use what he does for a living: tattooing. He's giving away a full-day tattoo session which is worth $1,200. Raffle tickets cost $50 each.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in 2023

The City of Palm Coast announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that it will host the second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Palm Coast on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 8 a.m., which will take place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
PALM COAST, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
centralfloridalifestyle.com

3 Pizza Places You Need to Try in Orlando

Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Lisa to strengthen Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa is forecast to strengthen Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was located 270 miles east of Isla Roatan, Honduras, and 385 miles east of Belize City. Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west at 15 mph. "On...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery opens in Ormond Beach

The first time Yamini Desai tasted a bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, she chose a white chocolate raspberry flavor. She had bought it for her husband's birthday, and the family all loved it, the Ormond Beach resident recalled. With a bakery nearby from where her children go to school in Jacksonville, Nothing Bundt Cakes quickly became her "go-to gift" for every occasion for the past few years, Desai said. So her husband asked her, "Why not open one in Ormond Beach?"
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy