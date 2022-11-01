Read full article on original website
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Hybe Profits Dip in Third Quarter
Hybe, the South Korean company behind BTS, enjoyed a 31% increase in quarterly revenue for the three months to September, but suffered an 8% fall in operating profits Its top line revenue reached KRW446 billion ($314 million). Operating profits were reported as KRW60.6 billion ($43 million). Promotions with direct involvement...
Roku Adds 2.3M Active Accounts, Operating Losses Grow
The company, best known for its devices, continues to absorb losses from its player business and warns that Q4 ad spend growth will continue to see a slowdown. Despite adding 2.3 million active accounts and seeing total streaming hours grow to 21.9 billion, Roku saw operating losses balloon by 314 percent year over year to $147 million.
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Yahoo!
Uber stock surges after earnings report shows 72% revenue jump
Uber (UBER) announced its Q3 earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, missing on expectations for gross bookings and reporting greater losses per share than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue, however, rose 72% year-over-year. Shares were up nearly 13% when the market opened. Here are the most important numbers from...
Organon Reports Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings
Organon & Co's OGN Q3 sales reached $1.54 billion, a decrease of 4% Y/Y (up 3% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.52 billion. Women's Health increased 19% and 23% ex-FX. Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant) grew 34% ex-FX, primarily driven by favorable pricing, demand uptake in the U.S., and volume growth outside the U.S.
Christina Lake Cannabis Q2 Revenue Hits Record High, Another Quarter Of Positive Net Income
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. CLCFF CLC Q3 2022 revenue was CA$2.9 million ($2.1 milion), a 25% increase from CA$2.3 million in the prior quarter, and a 126% increase compared to CA$1.3 million in Q3’21. Q3 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross margin before fair value adjustments of 48%. Gross profit was...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
coinchapter.com
General Motors Reports Big Beat in Q3 Earnings
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — When General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported a big beat with third-quarter earnings, it was a welcome upside surprise for the automaker. That is mainly because of the automotive industry’s vulnerability to “global headwinds in 2023, including the energy crisis, slower global demand, and continued supply-chain disruptions,” as reported by Economist Intelligence.”
Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?
Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
freightwaves.com
Uber Freight’s EBITDA barely positive in Q3
Quarter-to-quarter comparisons on the financial performance of digital brokerage Uber Freight are limited in their value now, as the review would be looking at Uber Freight before it acquired Transplace and Uber Freight after the deal was closed just about a year ago. But sequential comparisons are significant. And by...
Gannett posts third-quarter loss amid cost-cutting, layoffs
Gannett, the owner of USA TODAY and local news operations in 45 states, posted a third-quarter loss but said cost-cutting measures are improving its finances, a trend it expects to continue into 2023. The media company reported a net loss of $54.1 million in the three months ending Sept. 30,...
Aflac reports earnings hit, but Wall Street takes it in stride
Battered by a weak yen, higher interest rates, and post-pandemic conditions worldwide, Aflac Monday reported somewhat weaker than expected financial results, depending on whose consensus you consult, but Wall Street seemed to take it in stride. Shares of Aflac, the nation’s largest supplier of supplemental insurance, have climbed more than...
SiriusXM earnings report shows gain of 187,000 self-paid subscribers
SiriusXM gained 187,000 self-paid subscribers but lost 49,000 paid promotional subscribers, according to the company's third-quarter earnings.
geekwire.com
Zillow Group beats Q3 expectations but cautions that real estate outlook remains ‘challenged’
Zillow Group beat its third quarter earnings expectations amid a slowdown in the overall housing market and rising interest rates brought on by inflation. Revenue fell year-over-year in the company’s Premier Agent and mortgages businesses but exceeded guidance ranges. The Seattle real estate giant reported total Q3 revenue of $483 million, beating expectations of $456 million. Its total revenue fell 12%.
Recap: DISH Network Q3 Earnings
DISH Network DISH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DISH Network beat estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was down $355.00 million from the same...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
