Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

How $300,000 will help fight food insecurity in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council approved $300,000 to go to the Food Insecurities Solutions Initiative. This money will be allocated to one - or multiple - projects with the goal of bringing food into neighborhoods. Columbia resident Jonah Litham has to travel between four and...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Smith named S.C. Mr. Football finalist

Barnwell’s Tyler Smith has been named as one of seven finalists for South Carolina’s 2022 Mr. Football Award. The award is presented each year to South Carolina’s best high school football player. The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association has narrowed the list down to the State’s seven best, including Dutch Fork’s Jarvis Green, Clinton’s Bryson James, Spartanburg’s Raheim Jeter, Camden’s Xzavier McLeod, Lexington’s Jonah Norris, South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers, and Barnwell’s Tyler Smith.
BARNWELL, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown

Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Vista Lights and Fall Back Fest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the holidays are almost here and November already has a number of events to celebrate. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 7, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday...
COLUMBIA, SC

