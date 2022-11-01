Read full article on original website
Janet Mills and Jared Golden's leads shrink in new poll
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District held narrower leads in a poll released on Friday that shows the Democrats in decent position to win their Tuesday elections despite economic strife dominating the 2022 cycle. It was no surprise that Maine’s...
Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
Kennebunk's Sunrise of Huntington Common joins worldwide effort to 'go teal' this November
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Landmarks around the world will be lit teal Thursday night in honor of November being Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says more than 800 landmarks in 50 states and at least 13 other countries will "go teal" to raise awareness for the disease.
Maine GOP accuses Gov. Mills of downplaying inflation
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Maine GOP has released audio they claim is of Governor Janet Mills saying inflation is being used as a distraction. "I watched Meet the Press this morning and more talk about 'Well, no, Republicans have this inflation issue, people aren't thinking so much about abortion and things like that,'” Mills said. “No, it's a distraction. It's something we got to deal with, a major problem, but they're distracting people from the issues they really want to vote on when they get into office."
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Sources: MPA, Maine hockey officials reach labor agreement
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sources have confirmed with CBS13 that an agreement has been reached between the Maine Principals' Association and Maine hockey officials. This past spring, the MPA officials advisory committee issued a new contract proposal for all high school officials that included pay increases over the three-year deal, with hockey and lacrosse officials choosing not to sign the contract.
Election Day 1 week away: An interactive discussion about Maine's ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Election Day is one week away. Join the conversation with CBS13's Gregg Lagerquist and the Bangor Daily News' Mike Shepherd as they break down the big races and the issues you care about. They will take your questions and comments live during the special online broadcast.
Demand for general assistance starts to grow as rent relief programs end in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – As federal emergency rental assistance runs out of money, it's putting renewed pressure on cities and towns. The program, brought on by the pandemic, was always meant to be temporary, but thousands now depend on it. Tutuma Selipa has lived in the Howard Johnson hotel...
National Labor Relations Board issues complaint against Chipotle for closing Augusta store
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against Chipotle for the way it closed its store in Augusta. The complaint accuses Chipotle of violating the National Labor Relations Act in July when it closed its Augusta store while employees were attempting to unionize. NLRB Complaint...
Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city
SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
Travis Mills Foundation nominated for national service award
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Travis Mills Foundation has been nominated for a big prize and a big vehicle. Travis Mills says his foundation is one of five finalists in the "Land Rover Defender Service Awards” in the category of "Veterans Outreach." The awards are to celebrate charities that do...
How raising the minimum to $18 an hour in Portland could impact tipped workers
There are 13 questions on Portland’s ballot, and one aims to boost the minimum wage in the city to $18 an hour. A “yes” vote on Question D would raise the minimum wage in the city to $18 an hour for all employees, including sub-minimum wage workers who get tipped.
Winter Forecast: Maine winter could feature big swings in temperature, precipitation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. The three-month period from December through February is forecast to be warmer than normal in the Northeast. Precipitation should be around normal in Maine...
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit
(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
The search for Portland's holiday tree comes to an end
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland says a 40-foot balsam fir in Westbrook has been selected as this year’s holiday tree for Monument Square. The tree will be cut down and moved downtown on November 16. The tree is expected to arrive in Monument Square around 10 a.m.
Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges
AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
Maine up to 90 crashes involving school buses this year, including 3 in last week
PORTLAND (WGME) – There have been three crashes in the last week involving Maine school buses. In Maine, four out of five students take the bus to school. School districts all say getting them there safely is a top priority, but there have been 90 crashes involving school buses this calendar year, including 10 that made headlines.
A friendly face in Portland: Crossing guard recognized for good work ethic and positivity
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A METRO bus driver reached out to CBS13 about a crossing guard they see on their route every day. She wanted his positivity to be recognized. Mark Wakefield has been a crossing guard since 2016 for Portland schools. You can find him on Congress Street downtown during...
Dead juvenile humpback whale found on Maine island
INNER HERON ISLAND (WGME) -- Marine Mammals of Maine says a dead juvenile humpback whale was found on a Maine island on Tuesday. The dead whale washed up on Inner Heron Island in South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine says since the whale was fairly decomposed, it significantly limits the...
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
