Portland, ME

WGME

Janet Mills and Jared Golden's leads shrink in new poll

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District held narrower leads in a poll released on Friday that shows the Democrats in decent position to win their Tuesday elections despite economic strife dominating the 2022 cycle. It was no surprise that Maine’s...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine GOP accuses Gov. Mills of downplaying inflation

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Maine GOP has released audio they claim is of Governor Janet Mills saying inflation is being used as a distraction. "I watched Meet the Press this morning and more talk about 'Well, no, Republicans have this inflation issue, people aren't thinking so much about abortion and things like that,'” Mills said. “No, it's a distraction. It's something we got to deal with, a major problem, but they're distracting people from the issues they really want to vote on when they get into office."
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sources: MPA, Maine hockey officials reach labor agreement

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sources have confirmed with CBS13 that an agreement has been reached between the Maine Principals' Association and Maine hockey officials. This past spring, the MPA officials advisory committee issued a new contract proposal for all high school officials that included pay increases over the three-year deal, with hockey and lacrosse officials choosing not to sign the contract.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city

SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Travis Mills Foundation nominated for national service award

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Travis Mills Foundation has been nominated for a big prize and a big vehicle. Travis Mills says his foundation is one of five finalists in the "Land Rover Defender Service Awards” in the category of "Veterans Outreach." The awards are to celebrate charities that do...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit

(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
MAINE STATE
WGME

The search for Portland's holiday tree comes to an end

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland says a 40-foot balsam fir in Westbrook has been selected as this year’s holiday tree for Monument Square. The tree will be cut down and moved downtown on November 16. The tree is expected to arrive in Monument Square around 10 a.m.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges

AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Dead juvenile humpback whale found on Maine island

INNER HERON ISLAND (WGME) -- Marine Mammals of Maine says a dead juvenile humpback whale was found on a Maine island on Tuesday. The dead whale washed up on Inner Heron Island in South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine says since the whale was fairly decomposed, it significantly limits the...
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
WGME

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE

