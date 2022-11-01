ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Poll: Polis maintains double-digit lead over Ganahl in race for Colorado governor

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpIoH_0iuEUkTP00

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has locked in his lead over Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to a new poll.

Undecided voters are beginning to make up their minds about which candidate they prefer in a state where independent voters are the largest voting bloc.

Poll: Bennet still ahead in narrowing US Senate race

The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show Colorado’s incumbent governor with a 14-point lead over Ganahl. Among voters of all political affiliations, 53.6% of respondents said they would vote for Polis, while 39.9% said they would vote for Ganahl.

Both candidates have gained voters since a previous poll in late September , whittling away the share of voters who said they were unsure. The share of voters who were unsure about their favored governor dropped from 9% in September to 2.8% in October.

Polis gained a smaller share of voters but still has a commanding lead. In September, 52.9% of respondents said they would vote for Polis. Now, 53.6% said they will.

Poll: More Coloradans disapprove of Biden than approve

Ganahl gained more of the unsure voters. In September, 36% said they would vote for her. Now, 39.9% said they will vote for her.

In the last month, both Democrats and Republicans have become increasingly partisan in their choice of governor. Independent voters remain more Democratic, but their approval of Republican candidates has strengthened significantly in the last month.

About 88% of polled Democrats said they would vote for Polis last month. In October’s poll, 92% said they would vote for him.

Republicans became similarly hardened to their own party’s candidate, though a larger minority of Republicans said they would vote for Polis than vice versa. The share of Republicans who said they would vote for Ganahl grew from 74.4% in September to 79.8% now.

Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support

Among independent voters, the share who favor Polis remained at 52.6% both in September and October, while the share favoring Ganahl grew from 33.3% to 38.8%.

More from this poll / full results

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 35

Michael Griest
3d ago

Republicans might not have all the answers to life's problems but Democrats are certainly responsible for most of life's problems... The Biden Administration... the DNC and it's affiliates are an abject failure... #StraightRepublicanTicket

Reply(6)
14
Biden Sucks
3d ago

If these polls are fairly accurate, it's sad how brainwashed people are.Polis is a Cancer, just like CA. Governor Newsome.

Reply(4)
18
Betty Hein
3d ago

All the inner cities liberal nuts for for him, the people in rural areas know he’s no good for Colorado. There’s more nut jobs in the city!

Reply
4
Related
coloradopolitics.com

ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Colorado voter turnout lagging behind last midterm, early returns show

More than half a million Coloradans have returned their ballots for the November election. The returns through Monday show that around seventy five thousand fewer votes have come in compared to the same point in the last midterm elections in 2018. Unaffiliated voters, which make up the largest voting group...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: NO to dangerous, deceptive, drug-pushing Prop. 122

It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum. The Gazette and its news affiliate...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy