What to know about Joyce Beatty, opponent Lee Stahley in Ohio's 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican who voted for the CHIPS Act, faces off against Democrat Greg Landsman in Ohio's 1st Congressional District election
Chabot, who fundraised off of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and opposed Trump's impeachment, will face Cincinnati city councilman Greg Landsman.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Buttigieg stumps for Democrats in a 'cost-of-living election'
The transportation secretary — one of Democrats’ most sought-after surrogates — is blitzing the battleground states of Michigan, New Hampshire, and Nevada over the next few days.
The Blade
Educators gather to solve teacher shortage
BOWLING GREEN — Toledo Public Schools’ Lori Reffert knew about the challenges school districts faced when searching for qualified teachers to fill vacancies, but it wasn’t until she sat among hundreds of fellow educators Friday that she realized how complex and challenging the problem had become. From high costs and barriers that can impede young people from getting required licenses, to low pay, lack of training and support, and increased feelings of stress, Ms. Reffert had heard anecdotes of those reasons for young people’s disdain for teaching and older educators’ departures. But even so, she was surprised when she saw data presented to her while attending Bowling Green State University’s Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit. In 12 years, Ohio’s issuance of new teaching licenses dropped almost 50 percent, from 9,981 issued in the 2010-11 licensing year to 5,000 in 2021-22, according to state Department of Education data. Interest in studying education among college students, meanwhile, declined by more than 54 percent between 2010 and 2017: from almost 30,000 students to 13,700. And while about 17 percent of Ohio students identify as Black, only 4.3 percent of teachers do.
