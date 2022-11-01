ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Beto O’Rourke Beat Governor Abbott in Fundraising Again Raising $10 Million

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaign donationsScreenshot from YouTube. With election day fast approaching on November 8, Texas campaign fundraising was announced for the period of September 30 to October 29. In the recent filing, Beto O’Rourke pulled in $10.5 million. Governor Greg Abbott was close as he raised $8.8 million in recent contributions.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE
Austin Chronicle

Hays D.A. Candidate Scrubs Suspected Coup-Planner From His Timeline

This summer, on the eve of 9/11, Hays County district attorney hopeful David Puryear held a fundraiser, yet inspection of the Republican's campaign finance filings and social media posts curiously finds zero evidence of it. Perhaps because the venue for Puryear's event is owned by a suspected chief architect of the coup plot to seize voting machines nationwide in 2020 and refuse surrender of the presidency.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Ted Cruz wants to “abolish the IRS!"

Outspoken Texan Senator Ted Cruz has made headlines again today with a simple tweet. Cruz posted on Twitter, "abolish the IRS!" The unusual tweet quickly went viral, attracting over 26,000 comments, almost 100,000 likes, and 15,000 retweets in just a few hours.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Detroit

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
MICHIGAN STATE
ktbb.com

Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott

TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties

Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

